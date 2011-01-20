DeMar DeRozan Replaces Brandon Jennings In The Dunk Contest

01.20.11

You had to kind of see this coming. Not because we didn’t think Brandon Jennings could bring it, but rather he’s missed 14 games with a fractured bone in his left foot. With that, the NBA announced this morning that last year’s runner-up, DeMar DeRozan will be taking his talents back home to Los Angeles. And sorry Blake, but this changes everything.

When we first announced this year’s field, a lot of people were surprised that DeRozan didn’t get a second shot. Now he has it. For everyone hoping that Blake was going to run away with this thing, be very scared. If you forget, check out some of his dunk exploits below.

What do you think? Can DeRozan win it?

