DeMar DeRozan YouTubes Kyle Singler

The Raptors clinched the Atlantic Division on Sunday after going into Detroit to defeat the Pistons, 116-107. They’re in a contest with the Bulls for the 3-seed, but for the moment they should savor their rapid turnaround this year under choach Dwane Casey and the blossoming play of DeMar DeRozan. We should savor Double D’s smash on Kyle Singler.

Watch as the first-time all-star blows by Andre Drummond before hammering on Singler — who needs more vertical in his “verticality” defense.

DeRozan finished with a team-high 30 points and his backcourt mate Kyle Lowry finished with 28 more and seven dimes. The Raptors are going to have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and they have one of the top backcourts in the whole league.

