DeMarcus Cousins Auditions To Be Team USA’s Third Splash Brother

#Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors #Video #Stephen Curry
08.21.14 4 years ago

USA Basketball members and Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson comprise the NBA’s most proficient shooting backcourt. After the sharp-shooters set a record for combined three-pointers made by a tandem in 2012-2013 and led Golden State to a surprising playoff appearance, they earned the moniker “Splash Brothers.”

No doubt hoping the long-range acumen of Curry and Thompson has rubbed off on him this summer with Team USA, DeMarcus Cousins auditioned to be the United States’ third Splash Brother after practice today.

Let’s just say we’re not surprised. Cousins has made nine of his 61 attempts from beyond the arc in his four-year career, good for a mark of 14.8 percent.

He obviously hasn’t yet learned the finer points of marksmanship from Golden State’s stars, either. We recommend that Boogie watch this video of Curry teaching us to shoot before his next tryout.

Cousins just better hope that Curry’s instruction pays off before Anthony Davis files an application of his own – the New Orleans Pelicans star is supposedly adding a corner three-pointer to his offensive arsenal this season.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors#Video#Stephen Curry
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSFIBA World CupGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKlay ThompsonSACRAMENTO KINGSSTEPHEN CURRYTEAM USAvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP