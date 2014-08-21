DeMarcus Cousins Auditions To Be Team USA’s Third Splash Brother

USA Basketball members and Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson comprise the NBA’s most proficient shooting backcourt. After the sharp-shooters set a record for combined three-pointers made by a tandem in 2012-2013 and led Golden State to a surprising playoff appearance, they earned the moniker “Splash Brothers.”

No doubt hoping the long-range acumen of Curry and Thompson has rubbed off on him this summer with Team USA, DeMarcus Cousins auditioned to be the United States’ third Splash Brother after practice today.

Let’s just say we’re not surprised. Cousins has made nine of his 61 attempts from beyond the arc in his four-year career, good for a mark of 14.8 percent.

He obviously hasn’t yet learned the finer points of marksmanship from Golden State’s stars, either. We recommend that Boogie watch this video of Curry teaching us to shoot before his next tryout.

Cousins just better hope that Curry’s instruction pays off before Anthony Davis files an application of his own – the New Orleans Pelicans star is supposedly adding a corner three-pointer to his offensive arsenal this season.

