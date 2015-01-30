DeMarcus Cousins Calls Out Fox Sports Writer Who Predicted He’d Get Arrested

We were all set to write about the comeuppance of Fox Sports’ Clay Travis…until we saw some of the messages he’s been retweeting. Five years ago, to the day, Travis sent a tweet out predicting that DeMarcus Cousins would get arrested in five year’s time. He finished the prediction up by saying, it’s “set in stone.” Cousins reminded Travis of his tweet today, and Clay handled it well. Then the Twittersphere’s dark underbelly decided to rear it’s ugly head and now we just feel sorry for humanity.
The tweet Travis wrote five years ago is just one reason why we hate what Twitter produces on occasion. It gives some carte blanche to give in to their baser instincts. Like this morbid tweet by Travis.
Boogie has a good memory* and reminded Travis of the tweet today, on its five-year anniversary:
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
While Clay’s initial tweet was horribly misguided, he owned up to it, apologized and promised to donate $5K to the charity of Boogie’s choice as a way of making amends.
But then, enraged Cousins fans (and we can’t think of anyone who loves him more than Dime) decided to attack Travis over Twitter, with Clay retweeting the more offensive mentions. Some of these tweets are so malicious as to make us feel sorry for Clay, which is the opposite of how we felt after seeing his tweet from five years ago. Be warned, the language and imagery in the below tweets is decidedly NSFW and has the capacity to turn even the most bubbly and convivial person into a misanthrope:
https://twitter.com/RobbyAlomar/status/561218051417190400
We’re not squeamish of language (sticks and stones and all), and we were thoroughly upset at Travis’ tweet just like anyone with half a brain. A teenage Cousins deserved so much better than that sort of nonsense. But Boogie handled damning insult on his character with grace, and Clay was obviously contrite. Then the rest of the world butted in with all it’s ugliness, and now we just want to go take a nap and forget this whole thing happened.
*All Star voters and coaches should be advised, even if Boogie replaced Kobe:
Did Clay Travis deserve this sort of backlash?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
what are the chances he gets arrested in Cleveland today?
…and a shout out to Channing Frye…….
Droppin’ Donuts !!!
Look at all these small-dicked corporate cube farmers in their Dockers and button downs sticking up for a grossly overpaid thyroid freak who plays a child’s game for a living. Sad doesn’t begin to cover it.
The way DeMarcus was acting, it’s not surprising that people expected him to sabotage himself. He’s only recently woke the hell up. Maybe there’s still hope for Lance Stephenson……
Keep in mind those remarks were made when he was a 19-year old Freshman in college. How exactly was he “acting” at that time?
Like I said, he’s only recently chilled out when it comes to getting into shit. Even back then, he sort of hurt his stock because of his attitude and more than a few people harped on it. Luckily, he didn’t and hasn’t gotten into anything serious.
didn’t deserve it… even though he’s a douche and probably should have seen it coming. With that said, those fans make me sick to be associated with them. Absolutely no need for anything like that in this situation.