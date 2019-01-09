Getty Image

Now that the NBA calendar has moved into January, DeMarcus Cousins’ debut with the Golden State Warriors seems like it could happen at any point. Cousins tore his achilles while he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans last year, and he’s spent this season working with his new squad to get back to 100 percent.

Steve Kerr gives updates on how Cousins is doing every now and then, and on Tuesday, he gave some more clarity into the situation. According to Kerr, the hope is that Cousins will make his Warriors debut sometime in the next 20 games, as his conditioning — which is oftentimes the issue in the final weeks of rehabilitating an injury — has turned a corner in recent days.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he plans to incorporate DeMarcus Cousins over next 20 games although it sounds sooner rather than later. “It’s closer now. The conditioning has got over a barrier,” Kerr said. Kerr wouldn’t offer a date. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 9, 2019