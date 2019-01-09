The Warriors Reportedly Hope DeMarcus Cousins Debuts During Their Upcoming Trip To Los Angeles

Associate Editor
01.08.19

Getty Image

Now that the NBA calendar has moved into January, DeMarcus Cousins’ debut with the Golden State Warriors seems like it could happen at any point. Cousins tore his achilles while he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans last year, and he’s spent this season working with his new squad to get back to 100 percent.

Steve Kerr gives updates on how Cousins is doing every now and then, and on Tuesday, he gave some more clarity into the situation. According to Kerr, the hope is that Cousins will make his Warriors debut sometime in the next 20 games, as his conditioning — which is oftentimes the issue in the final weeks of rehabilitating an injury — has turned a corner in recent days.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#LA Lakers
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLA LAKERSLos Angeles Clippers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 1 day ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP