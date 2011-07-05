DeMarcus Cousins Gets A Technical In A Playground Game

Um…yeah. Give DeMarcus Cousins credit for balling on a holiday weekend (I guess), but apparently, perhaps Sacramento’s biggest hope, and problem, picked up a technical in a game in Washington, D.C.’s Goodman league. According to the Afro, Cousins, who still had 29 points, was called for traveling and lost it, throwing the ball completely out of the gym.
Zach Lowe at SI.com writes:
I reached out this morning to league officials, via Twitter and their website, and a couple of folks who have covered the league regularly, to see how common technicals are at Goodman. I’ve never attended a game personally, so far all I know, players throw tantrums all the time and earn a pile of technicals. I haven’t yet heard back from those folks. Several NBA players, including Kevin Durant and John Wall, pop in and out of the league each summer, and I can’t find any reports of them getting T’d up.
This comes after a season in which Cousins finished fifth in the league in technicals, got punished several times for yelling at Sacramento’s coaches; flashed the “choke” sign at Golden State’s Reggie Williams (a move that looked quite silly when the Warriors rallied for an improbable win), and got into a violent altercation with Donte Greene after Greene had the gall to pass to Tyreke Evans instead of Cousins on a potential game-tying possession against the Thunder.
And these are just the incidents have been made public.
As Lowe writes, this may not be the first time this has ever happened at Goodman. But you know what? I don’t think I’ve EVER seen a technical called in any type of summer league/streetball game I’ve played in or even watched. And that includes high school, when we used to have brush ups with different schools on an almost weekly basis (at one point, there was even a bench-clearing altercation and I don’t think anyone bothered to call a T as it got cleaned up pretty quick).
While Cousins was the entertainment, John Wall was the show, going off for 41 points in his Goodman league debut. Apparently, his jumper is much improved. While Wall’s former college teammate doesn’t seem to be maturing at the same rate, I hesitate to jump all over him (despite his history) because, look, somebody gets emotional and crazy in a summer league game? It’s not like I’ve never seen that before.
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Every playground has that guy who won’t shut up about the score, a call, or whatever. Clearly that was Cousins back when the streets were his basketball home.
or theres always the guy that thinks he didnt travel when everyone even his own teammates know he did.
YO DOG YOU NEED TO JUMP OFF OF TWO FEET IF YOUR GONNA DO A PRO HOP. YOU CANT JUMP, HOP, THEN SKIP FOR THE LAYUP…LOL
@Dylan,
It’s much further than that. Cosuins is a headcase, and I hate to say it. He has the size and soft touch to be a good player (not nearly as good as some people hype him to be though), but he is lazy and a headcase. His career will mirror Eddy Curry’s. Although Eddy wasn’t a head case, his laziness and heart condition killed his potiential. DMC is one of those kids that just don’t get it. He’s been sheltered and told how great he’s going to be and how much money he’s going to make, and the people in his circle never had the balls to tell him the truth. Including his good for nothing college coach.
By rule, he should’ve been ejected for throwing the ball out of the park.
I’ve seen lots of technical fouls in the parks of NYC…even in Nike Pro City back at Hunter (now Baruch). RIP Franchise but he was a technical magnet.
i would hate to be the timid shy new guy around demarcus cousins. he seems like an ass. ..
I think DeMarcus Cousins makes black people look bad.. thats what i think..
@Chicagorilla,
I think I understand your comparison but I see two different players. When Curry was rolling, he was a very good offensive player, but that was about it… he was never good at either defense or rebounding. DMC is more well-rounded (at least as a rebounder). Additionally, Curry’s problem was with weight and intensity. DMC’s problem is more about his bad attitude. He’s looking more and more like a cancer to his team. Finally, Curry took a few years before he started producing. DMC has shown the ability to produce right away when he’s not acting as his own worst enemy. I think I’d compare DMC more to Derrick Coleman than Curry (though DC was more talented than DMC is).
@Eckstor
YOu may be over valuing DMC and under vauling Curry.
Curry was 3yrs in the NBA before he produced real numbers, but he also was 10xs better on offense than DMC. Check Curry’s FG%. Dude’s soft touch around the basket and his strength was unmatched by anyone not named Shaq.
DMC is not very good at any one thing, and is mediocre at several. I never understood the love affair with him.
The reason I compare the two of them is because DMC says he never worked out. Which clearly shows his level of commitment to basketball. Which is just like Curry. In this day and age, where kids are running 4.2 40’s, jumping 40inches, and benching 400lbs in highschool, there is no reason this kid shouldn’t be in great shape considering his potiential.
Add that with his immature mentality and you got a case much worse than Eddy Curry’s IMO.
Also, Comparing him to Derrick Coleman is doing an injustice to Coleman. That dude was arguably the best PF in the NBA his 3rd and 4th years in the NBA. He also had Lamar Odoms versatilty with Dwight Howards strength. There hasn’t been a combination like that since. DMC is no where near as coordinated as Coleman or Odom, and he definantly isn’t strong. I watched him throw up bricks from the top of the key and stumble over himself on the way to the basket all season. Sac-Towns high post offense allowed him to rack up assist on certain nights but he is far from a passer. the only thing he is good at is rebounding.
The DMC will be a perennial all-star. I say he will learn to channel his anger, even if he doesn’t, he could easily have a Rasheed Wallace (with the refs) type career. Give him a break, he’s been in the league ONE year. What is he, 20? He will dominate.
Go Big Blue
Cousins is a douche, thinks he is much better than he really is, running his mouth while at it. untradeable headcase.