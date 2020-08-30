Game 5 of the Thunder-Rockets series was not the most competitive affair in the third quarter, as the Rockets had opened up a 67-50 lead in the pivotal matchup with the series tied 2-2. However, things picked up between the two rivals when Dennis Schröder and P.J. Tucker got involved in an altercation after colliding on a screen.

Schröder hit Tucker with a low blow that would make his teammate Chris Paul (or even Ric Flair) blush, and Tucker, who had been frustrated with foul trouble all night and already had a technical foul, picked up his second when he headbutted Schröder from behind while the latter was arguing with an official. Schröder would be assessed a Flagrant 2 and tossed, while Tucker’s accumulation of technicals got him an ejection, too.

PJ Tucker got into Dennis Schroder's face 😳 pic.twitter.com/fe4My9eKWG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2020

It wasn’t a lengthy altercation and Schröder seemed surprised by Tucker’s reaction, but after seeing the video from a different angle it was pretty clear that, at best, it was a very bad accident but more likely seemed like an intentional low blow. Still, a headbutt is always an automatic technical and Tucker’s night ended as well.

On the whole, it seemed to be a double ejection that would benefit the Rockets, with Tucker having a tough night and Schröder leading the team in scoring with 19 points on the night.