The Celtics Continued Their Busy Day By Turning Dennis Schröder, Enes Freedom, And Bruno Fernando Into Daniel Theis

The Boston Celtics did some reshaping of their roster on Thursday afternoon before the NBA trade deadline. First, the team called up the San Antonio Spurs and turned Josh Richardson into Derrick White, giving the team the sort of backcourt option and creator that they could really use alongside Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Jayson Tatum.

Right before we officially hit 3 p.m. EST, the Celtics managed to get one more deal sorted out. According to multiple reports, Boston and the Houston Rockets came to terms on a deal that will lead to a reunion between the Celtics and veteran center Daniel Theis. The Rockets, meanwhile, will bring Dennis Schröder on board, along with Enes Freedom (hold this thought for a moment) and Bruno Fernando.

Alright, you can stop holding that thought now: Wojnarowski reports that Freedom won’t play for the Rockets, as the team will waive him.

We’ll have to wait and see if Freedom is the only player who gets bought out here — Schröder and Fernando are both only under contract for the remainder of this season. Theis, meanwhile, spent the last 3.5 years of his NBA career on the Celtics, and should give them some reinforcements in their frontcourt. So far this season, he’s averaged 8.4 points and five rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game for Houston.

