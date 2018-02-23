Getty Image

Things aren’t going well for the NCAA right now, as the FBI’s investigation into a pay for play scandal that began with a few teams, most notably Louisville, has expanded to include more than 20 programs as of now.

Yahoo Sports’ Pat Forde and Pete Thamel have obtained many of the documents the FBI seized from sports agency ASM, which offer a detailed look at which players have received money and benefits, both big and small, in recent years. Those documents show the brazen manner in which ASM was spending on high school and college players, with the expectation that they would eventually sign with their agency once ready to enter the NBA.

There are some current players named, many of whom just received meals — which is an NCAA violation, but one of their dumber rules. Just think about yourself as a college kid and if you would have (or did) happily accepted a free meal if offered. Among those listed as current prospects to have met with agent Christian Dawkins and/or accepted a meal from him include Duke’s Wendell Carter, Kentucky’s Kevin Knox and Alabama’s Collin Sexton, all of whom are projected lottery picks this year.