Dennis Smith Jr. Had His Front Tooth Knocked Out By Patrick Beverley

Point guards around the NBA know that when they’re facing the Clippers they’re going to have to deal with the intensity and physicality of Patrick Beverley.

The veteran point guard toes the line of intense and dirty at times, with some — namely Russell Westbrook — thinking he crosses said line with some of his play. That aggression, typically on the defensive end and in chasing down loose balls, is why he’s been in the league as long as he has, and he’s unapologetic about his style of play.

On Sunday night against the Mavericks, Beverley found himself tussling with Dennis Smith Jr. on the ground over a loose ball and an inadvertent elbow from Beverley caught Smith Jr. in the mouth, knocking out one of his front teeth.