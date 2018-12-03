Dennis Smith Jr. Had His Front Tooth Knocked Out By Patrick Beverley

12.02.18 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Point guards around the NBA know that when they’re facing the Clippers they’re going to have to deal with the intensity and physicality of Patrick Beverley.

The veteran point guard toes the line of intense and dirty at times, with some — namely Russell Westbrook — thinking he crosses said line with some of his play. That aggression, typically on the defensive end and in chasing down loose balls, is why he’s been in the league as long as he has, and he’s unapologetic about his style of play.

On Sunday night against the Mavericks, Beverley found himself tussling with Dennis Smith Jr. on the ground over a loose ball and an inadvertent elbow from Beverley caught Smith Jr. in the mouth, knocking out one of his front teeth.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSdallas mavericksDennis Smith Jr.Los Angeles ClippersPatrick Beverley

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP