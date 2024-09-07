The Nuggets And Jamal Murray Agreed To A $208 Million Max Extension

One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Denver Nuggets this offseason revolved around the future of their standout guard, Jamal Murray. Despite reports indicating that they were working towards a contract extension that would keep him around long-term, Murray never put pen-to-paper on a new deal as the regular season approached and looked primed to start the year on an expiring contract — a particularly curious move considering his struggles at the Olympics and his lingering injury issues.

Ultimately, the two sides were able to get an extension all sorted out, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The reports indicate that Murray signed a 4-year extension that will pay him $208 million, and considering his current deal, Murray is now set to be a member of the Nuggets over the next five seasons and will make $244 million.

Considered one of the best players in the NBA to never make an All-Star or All-NBA team, Murray has established himself as the perfect backcourt partner for Nikole Jokic and a bona fide crunchtime performer in the postseason. Murray averaged 21.2 points and 6.5 assists last season on 48.1 percent shooting from the field and 42.5 percent shooting from three, but he only appeared in 59 games.