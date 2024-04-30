Jamal Murray’s status entering Monday night’s Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers was up in the air, as he was dealing with a calf injury. Ultimately, Murray got cleared to play, and the Denver Nuggets could not be happier, as he put forth a monster effort that included his second game-winning basket of the series to give Denver a 108-106 win that clinched a 4-1 series victory.

The teams went into the locker room at halftime with the Lakers holding onto a 53-50 lead, and unsurprisingly, Anthony Davis and LeBron James did most of the heavy lifting. Davis imposed himself on the Denver frontcourt, going for 16 points and nine boards on 8-for-10 shooting, while James did a little bit of everything, going for 10 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Baseline fade.

This was just enough to give the team an edge in the first half despite a hobbled Murray (16 points) and Michael Porter Jr. (11 points) providing the primary scoring punch, while Nikola Jokic nearly had a first half double-double — 8 points, 11 rebounds, four assists.

Despite the fact that Anthony Davis hurt his left arm, the Lakers were able to open up an 9-point lead early on in the third quarter. And then, the Nuggets did that thing they do where an avalanche starts and you have to hope you don’t get caught up in it, going on a 14-2 run that featured a big Porter three in which he got fouled (he did miss the free throw to tie the game).

But even with Davis in the locker room, the Lakers showed some major resolve and stayed within arm’s reach for the remainder of the period. Every effort the Nuggets made to try to create some separation was answered, and as a result, Denver only took an 81-79 lead into the final frame.