Three Takeaways From Denver’s Season-Saving Game 5 Win Over Utah

Early in the third quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets looked to be in severe trouble against the Utah Jazz. Donovan Mitchell and company led by as many as 15 points after halftime but, with a strong push at the end of the third quarter and an offensive blitz led by Jamal Murray in the fourth, the Nuggets avoided elimination and forced a Game 6 in style.

With that in mind, here are three takeaways from Game 5 to inform the proceedings on both sides.

Jamal Murray is on the heater of a lifetime

Jamal Murray is very good. This was well known before he even arrived in the NBA’s bubble, but the Nuggets guard took things to another level during Game 4 and followed it up by raising the stakes yet again in Game 5. Murray produced 50 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists (without a turnover) in a losing effort on Sunday but, this time around, he was the impetus in a victory.

On the night, Murray scored 42 points (on 17-for-26 shooting), grabbed eight rebounds and dished out eight assists, which is impressive enough on its own. In the second half, though, Murray was completely out of his mind, playing all 24 minutes and scoring 33 points on only 19 shooting possessions.

Along the way, Murray flashed the entire package, starting with a circus layup.

Just stop it, Jamal 🤧 pic.twitter.com/SgJeZijRza — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 26, 2020

Then, he unleashed a shooting exhibition.

https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1298426969252483072

Finally, Murray iced the game by using his hot hand to draw the defense and find Nikola Jokic for the dagger.

Jamal Murray has the hottest hand on the planet right now and still has the unselfishness, vision, and ability to deliver this kickout pass to Nikola Jokic for the dagger 3. High level play. pic.twitter.com/vJ53tjlkfe — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 26, 2020

It is fair to point out that Utah’s defense hasn’t been fantastic on Murray (more on that below), but the 23-year-old is thoroughly enjoying himself right now, and it is a lot of fun to watch.

The Nuggets still have defensive problems, headlined by Michael Porter Jr., but things were better in the second half

In the first quarter of Game 5, the Nuggets shot 52 percent and 7-for-11 from three-point range, with 21 points on 8-for-8 shooting from Jokic. It was a highly impressive offensive display but, unfortunately for Denver, it yielded only a one-point lead and that required a buzzer-beater from Jokic.

JOKER BUZZER BEATERS >>> pic.twitter.com/1cm9Bs9RbH — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 25, 2020

Denver’s defensive issues continued in the second quarter and, after the first four games, that wasn’t an overwhelming surprise. The Nuggets allowed 131.1 points per 100 possessions in falling into a 3-1 series hole and, without Gary Harris and Will Barton, Denver’s perimeter defense has been virtually nonexistent. Those issues aren’t solved after a stronger second half but, to their credit, the Nuggets executed at a much higher level, holding the Jazz to 43 percent shooting, forcing eight turnovers and providing legitimate resistance around the rim.