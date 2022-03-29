Dereck Lively II will head to Duke next year as the latest star recruit to play his college ball in Durham, NC, leading the nation’s top class in Jon Scheyer’s first year as the Blue Devils’ head coach.

Lively and the class of 2022 will head to Duke coming off, at minimum, a Final Four berth and potentially a championship in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season at the helm. This could lead to a whole lot of pressure being placed on that class to uphold a standard of excellence, but you wouldn’t know it speaking to Lively. The 7’1 center has an air of calm about him that is beyond his years, a steadying influence that figures to be a welcome presence in the Blue Devils’ locker room.

The nation’s top-ranked recruit is in Chicago this week for the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday night, and was recently named the Morgan Wootten Boy’s Player of the Year — Kiki Rice, who is headed to UCLA next year, earned those honors on the girl’s side. Lively spoke with Dime from Chicago on Monday about the experience at the All-American Game, getting some early reps with fellow Duke commit Dariq Whitehead, the influences on his game, and what he plans to work on this summer to be ready to lead the Blue Devils on another deep run in March.

What’s the week been like so far in Chicago getting to be around some of the best players in the country?

It’s really exciting to being able to be recognized as one of these top players and something that I really never expected myself to be gifted. And being able to be with all these top talent and all the top players, it’s just feels great to be a part of and to be accepted.

Does it provide a little extra motivation seeing all of these players and the skill that’s out there, and knowing that these are friends but also competitors that you’re going to see for years down the line in college and then hopefully on into the pros?

Well, I could say that even before McDonald’s, I’ve been playing against most of these players for a long period of time. So being able to be in a position to watch each other rise and grow as players, it’s really enjoyable. And I know that as each player continues to go on their journey, there’s going to be a great time to have companions and friends that are going through the same thing I am.

One of those is you get to play this week with your future Duke teammate Dariq Whitehead. What’s it like to get some early reps with him and continue to get to know him better on and off the court ahead of when you guys are gonna get to Durham next year?