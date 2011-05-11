Derek Fisher: Retirement’s Not Even A Thought; Lakers Can Win

If Derek Fisher decided to hang it up after the Lakers attended their own funeral the other night, you couldn’t be mad at him. He’ll turn 37 this August, has played 15 years in the League, and oh yeah, he’s won five NBA Championships. Not bad. But apparently none of that matters. Once the president of the National Basketball Players Association handles his business off the court this summer, he wants to handle his business back on it.
“(Retirement’s) not even a thought,” Fisher told Kevin Ding of The Orange County Register. And why should it be, when he thinks that he and the Lakers can come back and compete for a third title in four years.
“I’d take the same exact group of guys and line ’em up and lace ’em up and we’d get the job done,” said Fisher. “That’s what I believe can and will happen.”
The general thought in Los Angeles though is that this “same exact group of guys” can’t get it done, and that a shakeup is in the works. Andrew Bynum will be suspended for the first five games of the 2011-12 NBA regular season for which he is eligible and physically able to play, and could be shipped out before that. The same could be said for either Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom or Ron Artest. But the real question mark hanging over Laker Nation this summer is who will be roaming the sidelines. At this point, that’s still anyone’s guess.
What do you think the Lakers’ chances are at another title next season?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Dime, sad to say but Robert Tracktor Traylor was found dead today at his apartment…apparently he suffered a massive heart attack.
in Puerto Rico
Zero chance. Their window has closed. They’ve lost a step and seem to have lost all desire to compete in the postseason. Barring a major trade, this team is finished.
Done. even moreso with Fish stealing paychecks next year.
Whatever happened to Derrick Caracter? thought he had potential.
TRADE BYNUM NOW!!! 2 years too late, but at least he has some value still.
Ill just say
We’ll look SOLID in the preseason..
We’ll come out BLAZIN in the beginning of the season..
And everyone will be callin us contenders again..
NOW will we keep the chip on our shoulders all the way through June?? remains to be seen..
so yeah
We CAN take the same group of guys and win it all.. Kobe, Pau, Lamar and Drew are damn near the hardest core of a team in all of basketball..
If you people think one bad series changes that fact ur on something..
We just need to retool the bench..
And id be pretty excited to see Fish come off the bench..
He can do so many good things for us from there..
Miami, Chicago, Memphis, Oklahoma, Dallas will all be better next season, so how in the world the Lakers will be able to win against those teams ? They need to do something ASAP ,,, I would keep Bynum and Odom, trade Gasol and Artest for a starting PG and SF. Of course if there is a D-12 on the line you pretty much can give the entire team, but, let’s see
Man. That d-Fish Guy is clingy like an Ugly girlfriend knowing that She will Never get a handsome boyfriend As Mr shiny Lakers. please man. Retire.
If Shaq, TMac, and Vince Carter get to stick around, Fish deserves to play too
No need to retire, he can still play. But only off the bench. People are overreacting.
@lakeshow its not because they lost, it’s how they lost. You could see the problem coming from the beginning of the season. I think the problem is way bigger hat just the bench.
I think they should trade some of their core, they need a breath of fresh air, playing with kobe is not a walk in the park
Old man Fish may be running on fumes but he’s still got it. He was the only laker who did a pretty decent job on CP3 the last time….
he needs to be a backup off the bench, teaching a young PG and provide that locker room leadership. he’s no jkidd. he’s no billups, he can’t keep up with the likes of cp3 and d-will or d-rose.
The Lakers might be screwed unless the GM breaks the rules and performs the dreaded “big for small” trade in order to get an upgrade at PG. Derek Fisher is a hard worker and a model citizen, but I agree that he needs to come off the bench at this point in his career. He’s still a 40% 3pt shooter and a stabilizing force on the offensive end. Sure, his on-ball defense may be severely lacking especially when lined up against the top-tier PG athletes today, but he still fights through screens and puts a body on folks when he can maintain contact. It’s really hard to find players like him, but he doesn’t bring enough to the table as a starter to make me think he can help a team win a championship…
Why is dude still jacked, though? His diet and exercise regimen must be frightening.
The only reason why the Lakers need Fisher is because he keeps Kobe happy and in check. I have no problem keeping him, but there is no way I can bear to see him in the starting line-up for another year. He gets burned left and right and can’t close out on the 3 ball.
Well we signed Blake with the intent of having him start at some point..
And Blake is SOLID.. he just needs to get comfortable.. he played the Walton role in keeping the ball moving but you need offense from your backup and even 3rd string PG..
He should be more entrenched next year..
@ Quest
The biggest problem was attitude.. you got Kobe and Phil talkin about NOT DESPERATE down 0-2 and droppin both home games???
You got Kobe saying he thinks they can win the SERIES down 0-3 when he shouldve been lookin at EACH GAME???
You had missed defensive rotations on trash players JUST BECAUSE they are supposed to be trash???
Our ego grew too swollen and it had been too long since we were eliminated to even try to replicate desperation..
That was the problem.. we get that chip on our shoulder we had in 09 we back on top..
Like i said we are biggest team in the league still.. and our collection of bigs is the most talented.. Throw in that Kobe guy along with Artest and Blake and you got a solid starting 5 with a solid bench player..
Like i said.. all we need is 2 more bench players in place of Barnes and Ratliff.. And really only 1 if Ebanks can progress..
This is a textbook example of pride vs logic. He says he’d take the same group of guys and “can and will” get the job done? Those are some bold words Derek.
I’m not saying they don’t have the talent to win because they definitely do. But getting swept definitely raises some red flags. Most teams don’t go from being swept to winning the title (excluding the 1999-2000 Lakers team, but they added key veterans Ron Harper, A.C. Green, Brian Shaw, and John Salley).
They’ll have to do SOME tinkering of the roster, whether it’s minor or major to get back to the promised land.
p.s. Laker fans are funny. If they had won the title this year it would be something like “Lakers all day baby! Where the haters at?” and now since they lost it’s like “Our team won 5 titles in the past 11 years, what has your team done?”.
p.p.s. I’m a Spurs fan so feel free to voice your opinion about that.
@ Lakeshow84:
Do you really want to keep steve blake? and don’t you need something faster at the wings as well, that won’t be a complete offensive liability( Artest)? Is Andre Iguodala worth a look for the lakers? he can’t solve their PG problem, but he can be fast , energetic wing whose looking to drop his loser’s lurgy. Fish won’t go, but he needs to be benched. The next relevant question: who’s a PG LA can (realistically) look into?
@ da man
Your Spurs lost to Memphis so you, of all people should understandit’sall about matchups.
Why everybody so concerned about breakin up the Lakers? If Pau had played to even 70% of what he’s shown his career, we’d be gettin ready for game 6 tomorrow.
So called experts need to fall back.
Redo the playoffs and reseed after each round, Mavs play OKC; Lakers play Memphis.
Don’t reseed and Lakers lose last game of the season and fall to 4th, so we play Denver, then Memphis. Meanwhile Dallas n OKC beat the shit outta each other IF they get by the Hornets and Portland.
the NBA always been about matchups. On paper, Lakers were the favorites. Dallas shoots 3s, Lakers were #1 in 3 pt defense. Kobe vs Deshawn, Artest vs Matrix, Pau vs Dirk, Bynum vs Chandler, Odom vs Terry, Fish vs Kidd. Nobody lookin at those matchups n callin a Mavs sweep topped by a 3 point blowout, but that’s why they play the games.
Movin forward, lotsa point guards available in free agency, tho after Crawford and Delonte, the crop is weak:
Jamal Crawford, Delonte, Arroyo, Barea, TMac, Charlie Bell, TJ Ford, Telfair, Vujacic, Anthony Carter, Barbosa, Earl Watson, Ronnie Price….so hopefully Nolan Smith or Shelvin Mack fall into our laps
Look…The Problem Is/Was A Lack Of Focus As A Group. The Lack Of Trust Was The Deciding Factor In The Team Being Swept. Our Biggest Mistake Was Letting Trevor Ariza Go. Next Mistake Was Acquiring Matt Barnes & Steve Blake (Should Have Gotten Kirk Hinrich). We Will Bring Back Odom And Gasol (Hoping He Gets Over Being Dumped). Fisher Will Be Back As The Back Up PG. We Will Either Be Getting Deron Williams Or Dwight Howard. Bynum Is Starting To Show Signs That He Doesn’t Want To Be In That Role Player Position (But His Body Isn’t Reliable Enough). I Would Trade Bynum While He Still Has Value. Bring In A Younger Small Forward That Is A Solid Role Player (Because Artest Isn’t That Guy To Be Starting). Kobe Is Kobe And Will Be Refreshed After A Nice Summer To Rest. Even If Our Line Up Is Kobe, Artest, Gasol, Bynum…We Need A Mobile PG To Start. And Don’t Let Me Get Started On The Bench…Lamar Is All We Have (We Had The Weakest Bench In The League). At The End Of The Day We Will Be Alright…So Laker Fans Strap Up And Go Get 70% Off Of Gear Now And Get Ready For Next Year…WE WILL RISE AGAIN AND KOBE WILL EXIT WITH 6 RINGS!!!!
Anybody else think Fisher regrets not joining the Heat when he had a chance?
LMAO @ go get 70% off gear LMAO
FIsher is done like the Laker’s season
Lakers fans need to shut the hell up you know they are nothing without phill
k dizzle says “so hopefully Nolan Smith or Shelvin Mack fall into our laps”
How are you going to do that without a first round draft pick? How many of your four 2nd round draft picks will make any NBA team? Here is what NBADraft’s mock has you picking:
41 Matthew Bryan-Amaning
46 Keith Benson
56 Gary Flowers
58 LaceDarius Dunn
Now, you can package the top two and move up near the top of the second round. But, Cleveland at 32 already has 4 picks, Detroit may deal at 33 as they have only 2 picks, Washington at 34 has three picks, and Sacramento at 35 has 3 picks. The Lakers also have the Bulls 2012 and the Grizz 2013 second round picks, which are also not likely to be very valuable.
Right now, most of the Lakers bench can not be moved, as they are playing much worse than their salary. Bynum is one stupid play away from a 10 game suspension, and one stupid move away from knee surgery, affecting his value.
Odom is the only other player with a contract that can be traded. I would expect the best move would be to move him as his value is high right now (despite being lowered somewhat for getting ejected), along with a plethora of 2nd round picks for a good pg – though not an all-star pg.
It was sweet to see the Lakers get swept. Here’s to hoping they don’t make the playoffs next year!