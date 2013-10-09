Deron Williams Sideline Push-Ups After Mirza Teletovic 3-Pointer

Mirza Teletovic is third on the depth chart at power forward for the Brooklyn Nets, behind Kevin Garnett and Reggie Evans. But when he hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of the Nets-Wizards preseason game last night, the Nets bench motioned towards Deron Williams, and he dropped to the floor to do push-ups.

We’re not sure what sort of preseason ritual this has become, or if Williams had broken some sacred trust with Teletovic, enabling the 28-year-old second-year guard out of Serbia to act as an instigator for push-ups. Just know that the new Nets seem to be gelling well from a chemistry standpoint and got the win over Washington in OT last night 111-106. Teletovic â€” for his part â€” was 3-for-7 from deep, and if he continues to play the role of the stretch four with his 3-point shooting, Williams might be doing a lot of push-ups this preseason.

