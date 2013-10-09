Deron Williams Sideline Push-Ups After Mirza Teletovic 3-Pointer

Mirza Teletovic is third on the depth chart at power forward for the Brooklyn Nets, behind Kevin Garnett and Reggie Evans. But when he hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of the Nets-Wizards preseason game last night, the Nets bench motioned towards Deron Williams, and he dropped to the floor to do push-ups.
We’re not sure what sort of preseason ritual this has become, or if Williams had broken some sacred trust with Teletovic, enabling the 28-year-old second-year guard out of Serbia to act as an instigator for push-ups. Just know that the new Nets seem to be gelling well from a chemistry standpoint and got the win over Washington in OT last night 111-106. Teletovic â€” for his part â€” was 3-for-7 from deep, and if he continues to play the role of the stretch four with his 3-point shooting, Williams might be doing a lot of push-ups this preseason.
Wow, big mistake there… Teletovic is not from Serbia, he is from Bosnia and Herzegovina… for you guys, it might be “a small mistake”, but trust me it is not.