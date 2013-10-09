Deron Williams Sideline Push-Ups After Mirza Teletovic 3-Pointer

#Video
10.09.13 5 years ago

Mirza Teletovic is third on the depth chart at power forward for the Brooklyn Nets, behind Kevin Garnett and Reggie Evans. But when he hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of the Nets-Wizards preseason game last night, the Nets bench motioned towards Deron Williams, and he dropped to the floor to do push-ups.

We’re not sure what sort of preseason ritual this has become, or if Williams had broken some sacred trust with Teletovic, enabling the 28-year-old second-year guard out of Serbia to act as an instigator for push-ups. Just know that the new Nets seem to be gelling well from a chemistry standpoint and got the win over Washington in OT last night 111-106. Teletovic â€” for his part â€” was 3-for-7 from deep, and if he continues to play the role of the stretch four with his 3-point shooting, Williams might be doing a lot of push-ups this preseason.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagKEVIN GARNETTmirza teletovicvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP