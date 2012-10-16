Deron Williams Destroys A.J. Price in Postgame Press Conference

During last night’s Nets/Wizards game in Brooklyn, Deron Williams and A.J. Price were getting into a bit throughout the game. The tensions escalated when Price cracked Deron on a fast break drive in the open court (see the video after the jump). Price’s foul though was no match for D-Will’s barbs in the postgame interviews.

Led to Deron saying this to ESPN New York after the game:

Williams said Price […] kept saying, ‘I’m home. I’m home.'” “I hate when people just start talking for no reason,” Williams said. “That’s pretty much what he did. “Maybe he had some boys in the crowd he wanted to impress while he can with the little minutes he’s going to get this year.

