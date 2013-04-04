The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Deron Williams Freezes Cleveland With A Nasty Crossover & Then Dunks In The Lane

Remember when I used to say I thought Deron Williams had the nastiest handles in the league? Eventually, Williams started to fall off, Kyrie Irving emerged and all of that was forgotten. Cleveland forgot too. Last night, as we mentioned in Smack, Williams had the play of the evening, hitting the Cavs with a ridiculous hesitation crossover and then finishing in the lane with a dunk.

Does Williams still have the nastiest shake moves in the league?

