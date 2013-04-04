The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Deron Williams Freezes Cleveland With A Nasty Crossover & Then Dunks In The Lane

#Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.04.13 5 years ago

Remember when I used to say I thought Deron Williams had the nastiest handles in the league? Eventually, Williams started to fall off, Kyrie Irving emerged and all of that was forgotten. Cleveland forgot too. Last night, as we mentioned in Smack, Williams had the play of the evening, hitting the Cavs with a ridiculous hesitation crossover and then finishing in the lane with a dunk.

Does Williams still have the nastiest shake moves in the league?

Watch all of the previous Court Grip Difference Makers HERE.

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagThe Court Grip Difference Maker of the Weekvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP