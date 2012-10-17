Deron Williams is on the Cover of the Red Bulletin

Jeremy Lin wasn’t the only NBA point guard to officially grace a national magazine cover today – it was also announced that Deron Williams is on the new cover of the “Red Bulletin,” Red Bull‘s national print magazine.

The cover story and behind-the-scenes video of his cover were released along with the announcement and you can catch both after the jump.

Some excerpts from the interview with Deron, which you can read in full HERE:

– On why he opted to stay with the Nets for their move to Brooklyn: “I think it’s an exciting move, that’s one of the reasons I stayed. The people in Brooklyn are eager and hungry for a team, a winning team. If we start winning, I can be part of something special.” Discussing one of the advantages of the move: “It was harder to get people to come to New Jersey in free agency. It’s going to be a lot easier to get people to come to Brooklyn.”

– On whether he thinks his teammates will be living in expensive Manhattan to be closer to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center: “If you’re making the minimum, $20,000 a month, and your rent is $10,000, and you don’t know if you’re going to be here next year, then why would you live in the city?”

– On whether the Nets can appeal to the working-class borough where most of the two million plus people have nothing in common with Manhattan’s investment bankers and corporate lawyers: “People are proud of being from Brooklyn. I don’t think we’re going to have a problem selling out the arena. Other people around the NBA are taking notice and want to see what this can be… New York City. There’s no city like it.”

Here’s the behind-the-scenes video:

