Deron Williams Responds To Kobe Bryant’s “I’d Rather Go 0-30 Than 0-9” Critique

Remember Kobe Bryant’s typically laughable opinion that he’d rather shoot 0-for-30 from the field than 0-for-9? Deron Williams, the player whose performance sparked the hot-button assertion, finally responded to Kobe’s critique. And unsurprisingly, he’s standing behind his far more logical take.
Here’s Bryant’s original comment, courtesy of a late August story from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard:
Gotham Chopra, the director of “Kobe Bryant’s Muse”, an upcoming documentary on Bryant, told a story about being with Kobe and watching the Nets and the Heat play. Recounts Chopra, “Deron Williams went like 0-for-9. I was like, ‘Can you believe Deron Williams went 0-9?’ Kobe was like, ‘I would go 0-30 before I would go 0-9. 0-9 means you beat yourself, you psyched yourself out of the game, because Deron Williams can get more shots in the game. The only reason is because you’ve just now lost confidence in yourself.’
And here’s how Williams responded yesterday, via The Brooklyn Game:
“I’m a point guard,” Williams said about adopting Bryant’s mentality. “If I’m 0-for-f**king-9, I’m not shooting 20 more shots. Not going to happen. I’m a point guard. I’m going to find somebody else. Kobe Bryant, that’s what he’s supposed to do. He’s got that mentality. That works for him, I got my mentality, it works for me.”
It’s not hard to tell which player with whom we agree. And as for Williams’ belief that Bryant’s mentality “works for him,” there’s this to consider:
There’s obviously noise associated with those numbers. Bryant was likely trying to will the the Los Angeles Lakers back from sizable deficits in many of them, for instance. And as Williams says, his responsibilities as a point guard differ from Kobe’s as a high-volume scorer.
But the notion that any player would rather shoot and miss an additional 21 shots after erring on his first nine as opposed to sharing the ball with his teammates is utterly ridiculous. Williams’ defense of his strategy only lends further credence to that line of thinking – not that it should have needed more anyway.
What do you think?
Well I disliked the little snippet of Deron’s comment(you guys obviously did that on purpose as click bait). However I really can’t take sides. I agree that the mentality is what would decide that. You can’t compare D-Will and Kobe in any way shape or form. All I can say, is that they both have some work to do this season to stay relevant.
I agree with both, but more with D-Will. He’s the PG, and if his shot is not falling, he’s supposed to differ to his teammates……..if he has faith in them to get the team back into the game. Otherwise, I truly believe D-Will will be more of an offensive threat during that game to keep it close. Kobe, on the other hand, we know how he feels about his teammates, most of the time, and he’s going to jack them up to keep the game competitive.
The point is whether or not you quit on yourself, lost confidence, and took YOURSELF out the game. You can still get others involved and not give up on yourself. 0-9 and 0-30 in a loss mean the same thing to Kobe, an L. But one fought til the end and one quit. What if Deron would have hit his next 9? He would have hit 50% fro the field. Kobe’s saying… He was too afraid to even find out if he could contribute ANYTHING more in that department.
Could not have said it better my friend… people never look at the meaning, they just look at the words.
That’s true about confidence but also have to consider accountability. The Lakers Culture revolves around Kobe, which isn’t necessarily bad but taking the Iverson way out via quality of teammates only goes so far. When things went to shit there, Pau Gasol was usually the scapegoat and that sort of carried over on Dwight. Now that they’re both gone and given Kobe’s salary, it’s going to take a fuck ton of flukes for him to get six at this point.
So flip it around. Do you think Kobe supports his statement when one of his team mates goes 0-30? Do you think Kobe is all for it then?
A strong mental approach is obviously key to survive in the NBA, but shooting 0-30 just makes other team mates angry. The only guy who gets away with that in this league is Kobe. And hopefully for not much longer.
First of all… You’re missing the point. Kobe has never shot 0-30. He uses it as an extreme example of shooting failure, because he knows he can get 30 shots up if a game dictated it. There will only be 1 or two guys on a team expected to put up between 20-30 shots a night. But to answer your question… Yes, Kobe would be furious if a teammate who usually put up 10-15 shots a night, refused to shoot again after going 0-5. If that player looked to be turning down good shots because he refuses to go 0 for 6 through 15, they are gonna catch hell.
Deron is not the one like Kobe in the team, I strongly agree with Deron. A PG is responsible for not only shooting, passing is important as much as shooting.
Nobody is saying not to get others involved. .. he can still do thst AND still keep shooting. He can still go 0-30 and have 11-12 assist… And if it’s a win, people would say he sicker shooting, but also found “other ways” to contribute. Kobe went 6-24 in game 7, but still put up 25pts, got to the line 15 times, hit timely shots in the 4th quarter, and grabbed 15 rebounds (second only to Pau with 18 in yhe whole game), in a series where whoever won the rebound battle won the game.
If kobe would say this for Melo, i would understand, but this is not the case for Deron. First, there is no Pau in the nets, since lopez was injuried. I know Deron from Turkey also, he goes bad, he contributes it
and dont COMPARE kobe and deron. They are so different players.
what about get other people involved and continue to shoot but on better looks to make easy shot and get some confidence back?
Just saying
It’s not like he was just missing on bad looks, he was missing on good and easy looks too. You can never say “I’m not taking this wide open 15 foot jump shot because I’m currently 0-9 in the game.”
yes you re right
Well I can take a side…and it isn’t Deron’s…once again he is hiding from the point ironically by saying “I’m the point guard…
Facts…Deron was struggling heading into the playoffs and even more in the playoffs
Facts…Deron didn’t player at all in the 4th quarter of game one against the Heat
Facts…Deron not only shot 0-9, but didn’t get to the freethrow line and wasn’t a difference maker as a playmaker either
Facts…Deron above anyone else on the Nets with no Brook Lopez is the only one who had a matchup advantage against the Heat, which lead to nothing…
Facts…Deron is paid like a Franchise player and if Franchise Points Guards by the name of Magic, Penny, Payton, Kidd in his prime, D-Rose, CP3, Rondo even hid behind “I’m a point guard” for a poor uninspired performance it would be the FIRST time, because those guys compete at all times..
Diva Williams to date gets more respect than Rondo and Rondo propelled himself among Hall of Famers into his teams most important player overall. In the playoffs Rondo is probably the best playoff performer (effort, stats, and results combined) of any point guard in the last 6 years…But he is treated like a second tier enigma of a player, while a guy like Deron was touted as a Franchise game changer and has done Shit to show for it…
Miss me with the Deron Williams defense…Hopefully his ankles will not be an issue and there will be no excuses so we can see him against Wall, Rose, Irving this year and see what he truly is as he only has a few more years to be relevant left…
Kobe’s point was in FACT a compliment to Deron Williams, but Diva Williams couldn’t see that…The point was Deron is an All-star previously dominant offensive talent playing against a so so backcourt with the Heat…LeBron wasn’t guarding/dogging him…he was just ineffective…period.
If this was Chalmers going 0-9 in that game you think Kobe would have even bothered to speak on it…Once again Diva Williams need to go away and allow Deron Williams to be who he used to be.
It’s comparing apples with lemons (yeah lemons). It’s a positional statement. As a team mate of either player, would you prefer your PG keeps jacking or your SG?
It’s not about “jacking”, it’s about refusing to continue to shoot at all because you’re down on yourself. If you have a good shot that you should be taking, you take it. Anything else, and you’re hurting your teammates who may have gotten you good looks through their play. If they drive and kick it out to you at the free throw line, but because you’re discouraged you kick it out to someone who has to take a contested 20 or 3pt shot, you’re hurting your team.
deron williams said his way works for him and kobe’s way works for kobe, i guess now we see why deron wiliams has no championships