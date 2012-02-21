Deron Williams Shuts Up New York; Ryan Anderson Serves Up A Robert Horry Special

Amar’e said afterwards he had “no doubt” Deron Williams came out with something to prove in MSG against Jeremy Lin. On second glance, we should’ve seen it coming. Williams basically flipped on a group of reporters earlier during Linsanity because no one wanted to talk about anything other than the new Knick sensation. He dropped 38 points with eight triples in New Jersey’s shockingly easy 100-92 win. Carmelo Anthony returned (as did Baron Davis) and yet the only one who mattered was Williams. Raining threes, dancing and prancing around, high-stepping on the dribble, you could tell he really wanted to kill it. He didn’t completely shut Lin up (a quiet 21 points, nine assists), but he definitely won the battle. In the third quarter, Williams just said screw the offense and started pulling up for treys on the break, off the dribble, getting fouled, in the face of everyone in the Garden. 10 points in 47 seconds was the result … The game was super chippy as well (Anthony Morrow lost four teeth and then came back in to score five straight), with Kris Humphries (14 points, 14 rebounds) in the middle of a lot of it. At one point with Hump on the foul line, all of MSG was chanting “You suck!” Landry Fields had a third quarter facial on Humphries (and the foul) that probably had everyone in the arena extra giddy … It took Minnesota and Denver three overtime minutes for someone to finally score, and it took one bonehead play from Martell Webster to clinch a 103-101 win for the Nuggets. Down three, Webster stole a pass and had a shot with four seconds left to shoot a triple. Instead he went in for a dunk with less than a second left. It continued a series of stupid mistakes from the Wolves, coming immediately after Luke Ridnour missed an easy layup that would’ve put them up one … Al Harrington was a monster all night, finishing with 31 points and nine rebounds … Everything has been going so well for the Spurs during this winning streak that they now have Richard Jefferson making game-clinching shots. The whipping boy hit a three in the closing seconds to secure San Antonio’s 10-point second half comeback in their 106-102 win over Utah. That makes 11 wins in a row. Tony Parker continued his “Don’t forget about me” tour, going for 23 points and 11 dimes … The Warriors ended the game on a 9-0 run and beat the Clippers 104-97. Monta Ellis (32 points) couldn’t miss a three, shut down Chris Paul in the second half (four points after the half) and had the Warriors TV guys calling him one of the best closers in the game … In the third quarter, Too Short came out out of nowhere to perform “Blow The Whistle.” The crowd went crazy … … Keep reading to hear how the Bucks screwed themselves …
Bynum only took 7 shots, yet there he was. Flingin the hail mary pass to kobe at crunchtime and then laughin it up. I saw Kobe n Pau laughin it up, then I saw Kobe n AB huggin it out, but yeah, the big guys just hate playin with Kobe.
Some of you are just wack with the breakdown after every Laker loss. After every win, it’s the usual: Silence til the next loss…pfft
That’s what happens when the ball is moving. 3-4 passes per possession. they looked like a totally diff team tonight. blowing a team out will make it all hugs till they go jeckel on the road again. bynum’s shimmy had camby growing roots.
dwill…. that’s was coming like a storm in the distance.
Al Harrington looked like a true Ninja Turtle.
Derrick Rose pretty much telling Bulls management to go get Pau.
And Moneyball 2 is on with Manny Ramirez on board. hope he and Kenny Powers cross paths in the minors.
i’ve heard on sports center (i think) that spurs broke record with 11 straight road wins or something like that. impressive.
damn, where did oden lived? next to nuclear reactor? it seems his bones are so brittle, it’s not normal. feel bad for the guy, but i doubt anyone will give him real chance after latest surgery.
oh yeah and that is difference between injury prone player (oden) and player that gets injured by others (bynum). it’s not same if you bust your knees getting up from the couch and when your teammates crash into your knees like odom and kobe did to andrew.
Good game, now if we could always play like that there would be no reason to bitch and we would still be right up there for the West.
No way we trade Pau for Boozer. Not in this universe or another. If the Bulls want Gasol we better get Deng, Gibson and Coach Thibs
Heck no to the Pau-Boozer trade. As Showtime said, unless LA gets Deng, Gibson, Coach Thibs and a few of MJ’s chips.
I’ve been calling for it for a while now, and after yesterday’s game im all in: Get Deron Williams. Howard would probably cost both Bynum and Pau, which would be too much. Nets would probably do Pau + spare parts for DWill especially since they can turn around and flip him for D12. Lakers would be gettin the 2nd best PG in the game, and would keep Bynum who is proving that he’s no slouch. Win-Win for everyone. Thats of course if it pleases Lord Stern….
@Showtime Sheeeeeiiiiiiittttt!!!! *Clay Davis voice* You will get nothing and like it my good sir lol.
This Greg Oden thing is starting to get sad. Getting debris cleaned out of your knee and having it turn into microfracture surgery? Damn. Can his luck get any worse?
Hope SA keeps it up. Tony Parker is playing like the best PG in the league right now. There will be no 1st round upsets this year.
The Spurs are the true version of Moneyball.
Their budget may not be as tight but they have their share of salary concerns and can’t afford to blow money like the Mavs, Lakers & Knicks.
small-market team, perennial contenders with championships to show.
From TP & Manu to George Hill & Gary Neal, etc. Hell even Roger Mason had his own Linsanity moment there.
They run this team run with an effing efficiency of what a pro sports team should be.
^^^ Just insert Danny Green there. almost forgot about him. lol
I still have to wait and see if Spurs can carry their onslaught to the playoffs. They also blitzed the regular season last year, only to falter towards the end of the season all the way to the playoffs. As disappointed as I am with the Knicks’ loss, I’m still hoping that Lin would be able to make it work with Melo. JereMelo, Tymare, Landryman and Smeffries. I know Lin can play some defense but he needs to step it up against elite PGs like DWill if he wants to take it to the next level. But not sure who could’ve stopped DWIll tonight since he went nuts from 3.
Tough loss from Minny. Webster’s dunk made me scratch my head. Anyway nice to see Nash still doing his thing. It’s gonna take a miracle but I hope they make the playoffs. And Stephen Jackson, nobody wants you anymore.
I kinda feel bad for beib today. Bad enough the Knicks lost in Melo’s return. It’s so much worse that it was against the Nets.
Is Lin goignt o be taking the majority of the shots from here on out? Whenever I look at the boxscores he’s usually the leading shot-taker.
LOL @ jdizzle for that HTown reference. I disagree but just mentioning H-Town her is pretty funny. Poor-man’s Jodeci.
@Jay, I haven’t checked the stats but I think Lin was simply taking all of Melo’s shots in his absence. First game back and Melo takes 11 shots vs. the all-world championship caliber drunktard defender we call Deshawn Stevenson. A 1-game sample size isn’t much to draw conclusions from but I’d say it is safe to assume that Amare, Melo, & Lin will all have around 15-18 shots per game. Everyone else will have their looks reduced.
NY is coming up on a road back-to-back with Atlanta and Miami. Atlanta struggles with above average pgs so Lin maybe the option that shows out at that game. Vs. Miami you can bet that Melo will be pressing super hard to not be shown up by Lin.
Spurs are the most efficient team ever. They’ve been relevant for this long with 3 stars, a few vets and some throw aways and seem to always be in the mix. My question is, who do they go after when manu and TD are gone? Dones popovich retire when the TD does or does he continue to build his legacy by picking a sure fire prospect in the draft and developing the rest of the team? Interesting thought
Damn I didn’t know baron davis was coming back last night too. That changes the scheme of things, because baron is
not in playing shape. I still think NYK needs a goon. They need a straight enforcer to come off the bench. I’m not sayin they need anythony mason…but they need a thug on that team (and before you say JR, he don’t count cuz he like to shoot) to get like 6 pts, 2 blks and 6 fouls and a tech.
Martell webster is now in my top 5 dumbest players in the L. I would say Von Wafer too but you have to get PT to be considered.
GSW always seems like that team you don’t wanna see. You don’t know who you’re gonna play each night: an offensive juggenaut or 14yr olds pretending to be superstars
@sh!tfaced – ya, you’re right, every team in sports should copy the Spurs strategy.
Step 1, have a star who gets hurt and misses the year.
Step 2, At the end of that year, win the lottery and draft one of the ten best players to ever play the game and who’s wired right and will stay in SA vs. fleeing to greener pastures when FA comes up
Step 3, draft a foreign guy suuuuuper late and have him be one of the best foreign players of all time.
Step 4, draft another foreign kid at the very end of the 1st round and have him become a star.
Ya, why aren’t other teams copying this? SMH…
Bill Walker could play that role of enforcer.
I’m sure Lin would be more than happy to give up shots for Melo and Amare. But since no one from Knicks could hit a shot last night, Lin ended up taking lots of shots when he returned in the 4th.
@JAY I was actually really close to saying Jodeci but I stuck with H-Town. And yea I kinda feel bad for him too. As soon as I saw that NY lost with Melo in the lineup I thought,”awwww shit…” I didn’t see the game so I can’t say why they lost, I mean besides Deron going batshit crazy. Was Lin not getting Melo the ball enough? Was Melo not being aggressive? Was he trying too hard to not mess up chemistry?
Most teams without a star being hurt have no problem getting into the lottery. Step 1 – check
Step 2 – David Stern just looks like he accepts bribes, so winning the lottery shouldn’t be a big deal. It gets tough finding a 4 year college player that isn’t hella old.
Step 3 – Find a foreign kid with a bald spot is pretty tough to do.
Step 4 – Hire a current player’s wife to do the scouting for you. She’ll come back with several late first prospects to consider.
Popovich should hang it up with Duncan. I think he realizes that he caught lightning in a bottle. If people question his ability to coach his response will be along the lines of, “Correct, I did have a great partnership with Timmy and we were successful for damn near a decade. What now B!tch? I’ve given the NBA world the blueprint, so if you think it is easy to do what I’ve done, go make another Hov.”
I can’t help but feel for Greg Oden man. Trying to get back on the court but having injury after injury, surgery after surgery, that really has to be the worst thing ever. Not trying to be pesimistic or anything but I think it’s time to call it a career. Or atleast take some time off for your body to fully heal and see how things work out a couple of years down the road. But I think it’s just too much. And besides it’s not like Oden played terrible when he was able to be on the court, but when you are battling your own body to get back, you gotta make a tough decision.
NOBODY seems to ever remember that the reason the spurs got muzzled in the playoffs last year is because Manu and Duncan both got hurt (badly) at the end of the regular season. Without Manu @ 90-100%, they had no chance.
I was so mad b/c Pop was sitting Manu & Tim alternately at the end of the season, then the game they did play Manu to help him stay in rhythm or whatever (which he should never have played) was the one he shredded his ankle going for a rebound.
And other teams do try to pattern their management after the Spurs. If you don’t believe me ask OKC and Sam Presti where their Front Office took philosophy class: at the School of Popovich. Blazers were doing pretty hot for a minute there with Kevin Pritchard. Remember when Dallas hired Avery Johnson to instill defensive principles and basically hijack someone with intimate knowledge of their system?
Imitation in this case is a form of flattery. And why not, they were on ly the most successful team of the decade. Even in the years they didn’t win the title they were a top 3-4 contender.
And Popovich has already basically said he is retiring when Tim is done. They would have to give him the rarest vintage wines daily to keep him on the bench after that, mark it dude.
I’ve been through my share of knee injuries but of course my livelihood doesn’t depend on my knee ligaments. To watch your team struggle w/o would be one thing. But to watch your team struggle to make that finally jump w/o has to even more painful. His prime is slowly being taken away from him while his team is stuck being good but not great.
Dime has to break out with the “The Top 10 NBA Chuckers.”
Lets get it started with Von Wafer tring to get his any which way possible. With the return of J.R. Smith to the NBA eminent.
a dif team wins the lottery every season and they all get second round picks. comon dont make it sound like the spurs do nothing drafting players like manu and parker and signing dudes no one wanted like bowen and jackson. best front office in basketball. how many times have the spurs missed the playoffs ever?? how is pop still winning with and old duncan and no manu??
now to last season the griz were the worst team the spurs could draw in the playoffs and i still think its spurs in 7 had manu been healthy every team winning their home games. doesnt matter now but that crap wont happen again.
Co-sign @ Ian #26. He should at LEAST be in the MVP discussion, although you and I both know they’ll give it to LeBron, Durant, or Rose again before Parker ever gets a mention.
And nobody ever told me yesterday, what DID happen to Aaron Brooks? Thought he was PHX or something…
Dude helped me go undefeated one year in Fantasy League putting up sick stats, and now I don’t even know who he plays for.
celts is just mad because Duncan wears silver and black, not green. Understandable, but 15 years later…
The only real accomplishment Tony Parker does not have is a regular season MVP. I don’t see too many cats in the running, so you never know.
…and @shaman – it was Manu’s elbow exploding on that Grant Hill pick, not his ankle – but it still sank their chances.
…and give it up to the Red Rocket – Matt Bonner.
Danny Ferry pointed it out, so I had to rewind – any time Bonner caught the ball the crowd would have a collective groan, which turned into an uhhhhhhhh after he sank another triple
@ Celts Fan – lol. of course, why didnt i see this coming? any self-respecting C’s fan has to have a say when its about the Spurs.
still replay celtics what ifs in my mind with duncan, hell, even way back with len bias. but come on, still showing a hint of soreness after all these years?
the C’s followed similar steps too…
Step 1, no stars got hurt but tank the season anyway.
Step 2, end up with the most pingpong balls and maximize our chances to draft one of the ten best players to ever play the game…
– blame Rick Pitino. he was so sure of himself getting no.1, he didnt think he needed to bribe anyone and just waste someone else’ money.
Step 3, draft a foreign guy suuuuuper late and have him be one of the best foreign players of all time.
– they did, with Dino Radja – also a foreign kid with a bald spot.
Step 4, pass up on a foreign kid three times in the draft and pick 2 busts and 1 star but trade him by midseason (with gerald wallace, hibachi, okur and dalembeast still available).
Aaron Brooks is in China scoring buckets.
And Repeat Steps 1 thru 4 in 2006-07:
Step 1, check and check.
Step 2, lost the lottery again but trade your pick for the 3pt GOAT.
Step 3, tired of passing up foreign kids so draft an immature big fat baby instead.
Step 4, draft another undersized PF at the very end of the draft and have him win mvp in game 2 of the finals.
I figured everyone would be giving Beiber a hard time today for the Knicks losing. Melo wasn’t bad, especially after just coming back, and the Knicks didn’t play too poorly. They lost because Deron Williams went nucking futs. Nothing more than that. Everything was about the same except for Deron going 8-14 from 3 and the Knicks going 5-21 from 3. Beiber gets a pass from me today.
but with Melo back and healthy, I think we’re gonna have more days like this at least for the rest of the month…
so is everybody considering this as an “*” season?
or does Phil Jackson have to make another BS remark to make it official?
I know most people think it will be Thunder/Heat in the Finals, but I would love to see a Knicks/Spurs lockout year “rematch”.
who cares about an ******. a win is a win. be more than happy to add as ***** design on the championship ring.
fuck phil jackson, he’s just saying that shit because he hopes to add a ***** during ’94-’96 seasons when MJ left him for baseball…
Also, I was the guy that said until the Knicks get a PG along the lines of a Deron Williams or some other playmaker, they would have zero chance at the title. I think it’s cool they found their guy in-house.
I really like JR on their team, as they needed 3PT shooting beyond Novak. He’s definitely got that “New York State of Mind” as Nas would call it. Swagger, cockiness, whatever. It works for him.
If Baron can come in as a change of pace playmaker for 14-20 minutes/game they will be very dangerous in the playoffs, as long as he doesn’t jack fugly 3’s early in the clock like he used to!
For the record, I’m routing for the Knicks to get it together with Melo. Miami needs some other team in the East to put some heat on them <– pardon the pun.
That said, what if (and that's a HUGE "if") the Knicks lose like 7 of 10 with Melo in the lineup. And not just losing, they start losing ugly. I really doubt that will happen, but hypothetically speaking, if that went down, where would that leave Melo?
I'd feel bad for him at that point because the NY fans would be relentless.
I don’t blame celts fan for being bitter… that’s a couple tough pills to swallow; bias, reggie lewis, duncan. but fk… u did get pierce on the slip, rondo blew up and have had the best “team” in the NBA for a minute. quit complaining about utopia not being real.
try having stu Jackson be yer gm for 6 years and see the laundry list of high draft picks wasted. getting to look back over a 5 year period(everyyear) of who ya coulda had. or winning the lotto and not being “eligible” for it. and instead you have to hear; with the 6th pick in the nba draft the grizzled select Bryant reeves. gtfoh. front offices make or break team. and by break I mean pack up and leave an probably never come back. worst case scenario- meet reality
I totally forgot to ask if anybody noticed during the spurs-clippers game on saturday, how awesome matt bonner looked in the all-white Chapparals throwback uni?
I had to turn the contrast on the TV down, wayyy down. Thank GOD he had black shoes on or somebody may have called the Ghostbusters to capture his ass; Bill Murray was on standby just in case he started levitating. On the other hand, that was the first time I have actually seen a prism shoot a 3-pointer. Every time he made a shot I heard Chappelle saying “WHITE PAWRRR!”
How is Lin still takin the most shots on this squad? With Melo, Amare, Fields, Novak, JR n Novak? Better start watchin those Steve Nash tapes to understand how he won those mvps.
Welcome the ‘Real’ JR to the squad now. On fire one day, 0-5 from 3 the next…
Spurs fans are feelin themselves hard right now lol
If there’s a group who shouldn’t be sayin shit til they can guarantee Manu’ll be healthy for the postseason, it’s San An. Shit, they had the best record in the l last season right?
@ Silky – Perception is nice, but here’s reality:
Last night, Lakers took 5 more shots, hit 3 more shots and had 2 more assists than the night before in Phoenix. So that’s 45% shooting vs Suns to 46% shooting vs Portland. Kobe went from 5 assists vs the Suns to 3 last night. Kobe took 2 more shots, Bynum took 5 less shots.
The only real change? Steve Blake comin off the pine n hittin 5-6 from 3 for the worst 3point shooting team in the nba. The ball wasn’t flyin around more, the 3s were just droppin…Lakers lose last night and it’s the “Kobe shootin too much. Bynum only took 7 shots?”
Real Laker fans get it…
Now you laker heads are speaking blasphemy, pau gasol isn’t worth the dirt on the bottom of Michael Jordan’s shoe. gtfoh
Kobe Bryant for MVP
HANDS DOWN
