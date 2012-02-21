Deron Williams Shuts Up New York; Ryan Anderson Serves Up A Robert Horry Special

02.21.12
Amar’e said afterwards he had “no doubt” Deron Williams came out with something to prove in MSG against Jeremy Lin. On second glance, we should’ve seen it coming. Williams basically flipped on a group of reporters earlier during Linsanity because no one wanted to talk about anything other than the new Knick sensation. He dropped 38 points with eight triples in New Jersey’s shockingly easy 100-92 win. Carmelo Anthony returned (as did Baron Davis) and yet the only one who mattered was Williams. Raining threes, dancing and prancing around, high-stepping on the dribble, you could tell he really wanted to kill it. He didn’t completely shut Lin up (a quiet 21 points, nine assists), but he definitely won the battle. In the third quarter, Williams just said screw the offense and started pulling up for treys on the break, off the dribble, getting fouled, in the face of everyone in the Garden. 10 points in 47 seconds was the result … The game was super chippy as well (Anthony Morrow lost four teeth and then came back in to score five straight), with Kris Humphries (14 points, 14 rebounds) in the middle of a lot of it. At one point with Hump on the foul line, all of MSG was chanting “You suck!” Landry Fields had a third quarter facial on Humphries (and the foul) that probably had everyone in the arena extra giddy … It took Minnesota and Denver three overtime minutes for someone to finally score, and it took one bonehead play from Martell Webster to clinch a 103-101 win for the Nuggets. Down three, Webster stole a pass and had a shot with four seconds left to shoot a triple. Instead he went in for a dunk with less than a second left. It continued a series of stupid mistakes from the Wolves, coming immediately after Luke Ridnour missed an easy layup that would’ve put them up one … Al Harrington was a monster all night, finishing with 31 points and nine rebounds … Everything has been going so well for the Spurs during this winning streak that they now have Richard Jefferson making game-clinching shots. The whipping boy hit a three in the closing seconds to secure San Antonio’s 10-point second half comeback in their 106-102 win over Utah. That makes 11 wins in a row. Tony Parker continued his “Don’t forget about me” tour, going for 23 points and 11 dimes … The Warriors ended the game on a 9-0 run and beat the Clippers 104-97. Monta Ellis (32 points) couldn’t miss a three, shut down Chris Paul in the second half (four points after the half) and had the Warriors TV guys calling him one of the best closers in the game … In the third quarter, Too Short came out out of nowhere to perform “Blow The Whistle.” The crowd went crazy … … Keep reading to hear how the Bucks screwed themselves …

