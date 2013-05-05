Deron Williams Throws An Absurd One-Handed Bounce Pass Through Chicago’s Entire Team

Game 7 couldn’t have started any worse for Brooklyn. Chicago was getting contributions from just about everyone on the roster, right on down to Daequan Cook and Marquis Teague. Deron Williams looked like the only one who had showed up for the Nets, and he had the highlight of the first half: an absurd one-handed bounce pass that went about 50 feet through Chicago’s entire defense. Gerald Wallace caught it in stride and flushed it home.

