Derrick Rose & adidas Launch ClimaCool Seduction Running Shoe

#Adidas #Video #Derrick Rose
03.28.12 6 years ago
Need some running sneakers for the summer? I could use some. I think everyone could. Well adidas has you covered. The sneaker giants launched the new ClimaCool Seduction running shoe today with a campaign centered around Derrick Rose, as well as Katy Perry, David Beckham and Lionel Messi. Rose is seen running through Chicago in the video in the new sneakers, which promise to reduce foot temperature by up to 20 percent, and in-shoe moisture by 50 percent for maximum comfort during workouts.

“This next generation of ClimaCool blends a dramatic new design with tons of breathability to give you a carefree ride for every run this summer,” said Mikal Peveto, director of running for adidas America, in a press release. “Seventy-five percent of the body’s energy is used to keep from overheating, so the ClimaCool Seduction is designed to keep your feet cool by providing as much ventilation as possible.”

The minimalistic approach is inspired by nature, and the ventilation channels across the outsole and midsole are reminiscent of wind tunnels. They evaporate sweat and provide maximum ventilation from all sides. The upper construction traces air circulation lines around the foot, creating organic shapes that look as if they have been created by the wind.

The ClimaCool Seduction is available now for $100 in 10 colorways on adidas.com and at retailers nationwide in early April including Foot Locker, Finish Line and Champs.

Hit page 2 for more photos of the sneaker and D-Rose…

