Derrick Rose’s First Career 50-Point Game Propelled The Timberwolves To A Thrilling Win Over The Jazz

10.31.18 51 mins ago

Getty Image

Amid all the turmoil in Minnesota this season, Derrick Rose has blended quietly into the background. For the most part, he’s fortunate to still have a job in the NBA. While the rest of the league had pretty much written him off, Tom Thibodeau continued to believe that he could contribute meaningful minutes to the Timberwolves this season.

But nobody expected him to do what he did on Halloween night against the Utah Jazz. As much of a cliche as it, there’s no better way to describe his performance at home versus Utah on Wednesday than to compare it to the type of play that made him the 2011 league MVP.

Filling in for the injured Jeff Teague, Rose was unstoppable as he finished with a career-high 50 points, which included clutch shot after clutch shot in crunch time to lead the Timberwolves to a 128-125 win over Utah.

