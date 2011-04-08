Derrick Rose Destroys the Celtics, Bulls Own the East

You know how when people are discussing NBA prospects like Jimemr Fredette and everyone â€“ doesn’t matter if it’s an NBA TV talking head or your boy â€“ always hits you with the “Who’s he gonna guard in the NBA?” question? The answer, invariably, is almost always, ” No one.” And that’s because good offensive NBA players cannot be stopped. By anyone. NBA players are the best athletes in the world â€“ no one man can stop an offensively-skilled pro from putting the ball in the bucket. That fact was on full display for all to see last night in the Bulls/Celtics game as Derrick Rose squared off with Rajon Rondo. If you asked 10 NBA scouts to name the best defensive guard in the league, there’s a very good chance they would all go with Rondo, which means he’s arguably the best defensive guard in the world. And Rose lit him up, going for 30 points (on 9-16 shooting!) and eight assists in a 97-81 Bulls victory … During his in-game interview Doc Rivers said that their defensive game plan was to keep Rose out of the lane, but that didn’t even come close to happening. Rose lived in the lane all night, making Rondo look like a traffic cone and basically toying with the Celtics’ defense. One of the reasons Rose shot at such a high clip for the game was because the vast majority of his 16 shots were around the rim. It didn’t matter if Celtics bigs were waiting for him in the lane, he pretty much did whatever he wanted to do. He was incredible, hitting acrobatic layups, bank-shots high off glass, and floaters over Kevin Garnett. On one play at the end of the first quarter, Rose crossed up Rondo at the top of the key, drove the lane, took off, double-pumped in mid-air, went through two defenders and flipped in a spinning scoop shot. Later, on a fast break, Rose blew through a backpedaling defense and went right through a waiting KG for an easy layup like Garnett wasn’t even there … So what can we take from this Bulls’ manhandling of the Celtics? Well, for starters, Chicago looked younger, faster, stronger, hungrier. They dominated Boston in the paint, 44-22, and beat them on the boards 43-35. And above all, they out-defensed a team that is known for doing the same thing to their opponents on a regular basis … Chicago now has a four-game lead on the rest of the pack for the No. 1 seed in the East, all but wrapping it up as we head into the playoffs. Boston would have to win out and the Bulls would have to fall apart for the Celtics to steal the top spot. The Chicago win also mathematically eliminates the Miami Heat from landing that No. 1 seed … In the only other game of the night, the Portland Trail Blazers cruised past the Jazz, 98-87, in what was a pretty ho-hum run. Gerald Wallace was a beast, going for 29 and eight boards, hitting four of his six threes … In the third quarter, Wes Matthews knocked down a three from the top of the key and ran down the court giving Three Goggles. Reggie Miller called them “this ridiculous thing everyone does now after making a three.” Cool. Because Reggie never did anything stupid after knocking down shots when he played … We had an official Derrick Favors sighting in the first half. He found himself with the ball in the paint off a missed shot, turned and unleashed hell on the rim with a one-handed smash … Word came down last night that Quentin Richardson has been suspended for two games for his two-hand shove to Gerald Henderson‘s face on Wednesday night. We still find Q’s journey kind of funny â€“ he started off as an athletic offensive weapon for the Clippers. Then he became a deadly spot-up shooter. Then he turned into a spotty spot-up shooter. And now he’s a defensive specialist for the Magic (See: Q’s work on Paul Pierce and LeBron James), and sometimes goon … That Bobcats game was expensive for the Magic. Aside from Q’s situation, Dwight Howard picked up his 18th technical of the season in the game and it was announced yesterday that NBA is going to uphold the call. That means he’s going to be suspended for Sunday’s National TV game against the Bulls. Nobody – the Magic, the NBA, ABC – is happy about no Dwight for the game … We’re out like Reggie criticizing basketball theatrics.
“NBA players are the best athletes in the world”. you are aware that veal still plays in nba? :)
Playoffs are where it matters.. Whatever happens now is irrelevant, just like the Celtics showed last year they’ll do it again this year.
Extra early smack. Rose did his thing 2nite but something seemed off about rondo (probably lingering effects of his injury) but he was nowhere a disruptive as he normally is. Not that I’m complaining because I dispise the celtics but still
Every point guard looks bad when guarding Rose. quit giving these guys excuses, they said the same thing when he outplayed nash, dwill, cp3 etc.. The kid is a beast and the MVP of the league. He busted Rondo’s tail and thats the plain truth, end of story. Now my celts have to regroup and beat out miami for the second seed
@bill I saw every game the celts played last year and this is a completely different team chemistry wise. Our bench is softer than a babies bottom and this bulls team is not intimidaated by them. they force Ray Allen off of the three point line and make him a driver. Thibs knows their offense and defense like the back of his hand, and you could see frustration on the celts faces when the bulls were one step ahead on their offensive sets.
If that was directed @ me I wasn’t giving rondo an excuse. I was just saying defensively he wasn’t as disruptive as he normally was he disn’t seem all that quick on that side of the ball
Memo from Derrick Rose to the rest of the Eastern Conference:
It’s gonna be a dogfight till the fat lady sings.And your defence ain’t gonna stop me.
Crash put in some major work !The western conference finals are gonna be bananas from top to bottom.
@RONDO LOL he sucks
Why don’t more teams try with bigger defenders against Rose? I know he is quick, but at 6’3″ he usually laughs at other PGs, while I’ve seen some bigger 2-guards giving him trouble. If he is quicker you can have help defenders, but if he is quicker-taller-stronger, than its hopeless.
What? Spolestra once made Lebron guard him, and he was helpless just like anyone else. Rose is force of nature and nobody can’t stop him
@ greenmachine (post #5)
Great post! Dudes underestimate how much Thibs got on the Celts. He will match Doc on every play if they meet in the playoffs.
I wanna take a moment to tell EVERY Bulls “fan” who wanted to give up Deng AND Noah for Melo to take a moment…..raise your right hand…..and smack the shit outta yo’self…..That is all
I ALSO thought that the Celtics were kinda “biding their time” until the Playoffs…One of those elite teams who could just hit a switch in the playoffs. But after watching this game…I don’t know…
These teams don’t look ANYTHING like they did the last two years. D-Rose looks better the CHI D looks better…and the Celtics look straight up OLD.
Rondo may have been “off”, but with the entire Chicago team playing D like they did, will it really matter???
kendrick perkins for jeff green, oh dear ainge. green falls into the beasely and antwan jamison category of not a 3 or 4, their like 3.5s so their effectively useless on a serious team. also, its been said before but rondo needs to take some shots, miss or not, the guy is like the cowardly lion, hes actually scared to miss…
celts have no chance to beat bulls, thib is COY and lebron should be MVP, the stats dont lie, the guy is a trip doub machine and peeps act like he should be doin more. he aint a closer but dont discount the work he puts in, talk about under appreciated. hes gonna be like mj, he should win MVP every year but it gets repetitve so it goes to someone else on occasions.
DRose MVP them song “what more can I say” jayz if u don’t believe DRose is the MVP after last nights performance ur just a plain ol hater, point blank period
@common sense obviously u don’t have it if u think Lebron is MVP, MVP is more than just #’s plus bron said it himself that DRose is the MVP
Cosign K Dizzle #10
I think we were 2 of the 3 people here who were calling that potential traded stupid on Chicago’s behalf. You just don’t give up chemistry for a player like Melo, especially with a pg like D-Rose. Can you imagine if they made that trade? There’s NO WAY D-Rose is even in the MVP race if dude played with Melo.
There’s no I in TEAM but there’s “me” in Melo. Dude is too greedy.
As K Dizzle said, slap yourselves please.
@dizzle
Hahahaha classic.
Funny cos it’s true.
The 2010/11 Bulls: great regular season… enjoy your early summer
Rondo didn’t look “off”. He looked shook.
@ common sense.
Change your name bud. James should be MVP? Are you serious? The Heat is underacheiving. You can argue that it’s their first year together but the fact is, they were predicted to dominate. Chicago is exceeding even their most optimistic supporter. D-Rose is the MVP.
“common sense”?? I beg to differ.
I can think of one Bulls fan(and avid smack reader/poster) who said give up the farm for Melo they’ll remain nameless for the time being.
Exactly JAY, and to further go in on “common sense”, I wouldn’t just stamp COY for Thibs either, there’s a guy in SA who bit the bullet and decided to let his team go with a different style, and they’ve flurished off of it.
And please someone make people understand that MVP means Most VALUABLE Player!!! Take Rose and LeBron off their teams, and what does their missing VALUE do to that team? The Heat still make the playoffs, the bulls, not so much. D-Rose is the obvious choice, stop going off stats, it’s not the MOP, it’s MVP!!
D Rose is MVP, there is nothing left for discussion, Lebrons stats are superior but hes not even the go to scorere down the stretch on his team, how can he possibly be MVP???
got some reggie miller haters at dime
Could common sense be AB in disguise? Lol
unbelievable. what can Rose do for some people to admit hes a superior talent in this league without also mentioning excuses regarding the injuries, stats, and teammates his opponents have
give the man his due, DAMN.
Someone should ask Reggie whats the difference between the Three Goggles and Putting The Guns Back in The Holster.
Surprisingly not much hate towards Rose, but then again its only 9 am(central time)
Rose is the MVP and the Celtics are done. I understand the financial reasons behind trading Perk, but it has shattered their team swag, most notably Rondo. I think without question we are looking at a Chicago Vs. LA/OKC/SA matchup in the finals. Those are the only four teams right now I can see making it all the way.
This whole suspension/technical foul mess with Dwight is causing a huge distraction with Orlando and so far Gil has not been that No. 2 option they have so desperately needed (although his kicks have been nice all year). Orlando cannot get out of their own way at this point.
As for the Heat…what a mess, they get crammed at home by a hapless Bucks team that is dealing with their own problems in Brandon Jennings right now. LeBron cares more about this branding deal with Liverpool and oh by the way his madre is out until dawn getting sauced up and slapping down car valets…wtf?! Is there any doubt after all this that she was creeping with D West??? What a circus.
D Wade has to sit around right now with his head in his hands asking what have I done?! – Big ups to the Bulls see you in June, as for the Show, lets finish strong and go get #3.
All year I’ve felt Dwight Howard should win the MVP because he is the player that affects his team the most on both ends of the floor. I have also said Derrick Rose will win the award but that comes from the ambigious criteria used to hand it out. He isn’t the leader I’d like him to be on defense yet, but the argument can & has been made that his offensive brilliance trumps his defensive mediocrity.
Congrats Mr. Rose and better luck next year Mr. Howard.
I thought MMA fighters were the best athletes in the world… But regarding the Dwight Howard tech: if the NBA had overturned that call, then the secret that NBA is rigged would be made more public….
WTF – how does his mom have to do with anything the Heat are doing? Are we going to go on Maximus’ finger paintings too?
Howards tech’s reset in the playoffs. He’ll have to get to 7 [which unfortunately is still doable] before he sits out another game.
So what if he chooses to join in on a once in a lifetime sports deal. Maybe if Yao didn’t own a basketball team he wouldn’t be hurt so much, right? Not like it is a secret Lebron is the biggest self promoter not named Deon. If Lebron wanted a ring he would just buy Darko’s but he is content on living his life the way he wants to and he wants to be a global icon. So why not be involved with the biggest sport in the world?
So what can we take from this Bulls’ manhandling of the Celtics?…it means that Danny Fucken Ainge is a tard.
Perkins for jeff Green really?
@ K Dizzle
I was born and raised in the Chi and there was NOBODY in this city who hated Deng more than me last year!! I wanted Melo to come to the Chi badly. Clearly, he belongs with the Knicks, because even if they get D Will or CP3 Melo will NEVER lead the Knicks to a championship. He’ll lookback and realize he should have stayed in Denver.
Anyway, I have taken both hands and in machine gun fashion began slapping the living SH*T out of myself repeatedly! LOL I, if anybody else in the city deserved that. Now, I’m all about the Sudanese sunami! LOL
Dime – whatever you did to your RSS feed, it’s working now, so don’t change anything!!!
3 goggles….get yourself a pair..
LMAOOOOO @ ILL_Will!!!!!
“I have taken both hands and in machine gun fashion began slapping the living SH*T out of myself repeatedly! LOL I, if anybody else in the city deserved that. Now, I’m all about the Sudanese sunami! LOL”
Phukkin hilarious!!
Now all we need is Chicagorilla to do the 3 Stooges 2-finger-poke-in-the-eye to himself (without the one-handed block), then we can move on.
Its like Chicago knew every play that Boston was going to run they even ran it. Thibs might have shown my Heat how to beat the Celtics since i think that Ray Allen is there most deadliest weapon. Run his a$$ off that 3 point line and make him a driver. Thanks Thibbs but i still dont see anybody beating the Celtics when Shaq comes back. They still were the most dominant team in the league when Shaq was healthy and Perks was out. I still dont see them missing Perks at all once the playoffs start.
Wow
F#$k MVP
DRose is all of a sudden the best PG in the league hands down??
What a spectacular change of events lol he wasnt even IN THE DISCUSSION last year and now the kid is BEASTING top 5 defenses effortlessly..
Wow thats all i can say.. and thats the one team that makes me nervous because we cant do shit against a PG with that kind of dynamic..
If it is Lakers/Bulls Bynum will have to earn his money as the man waiting for Rose when he takes to the rim.. which means he will have to be healthy cuz with Rose hes going to need all the timing he can get..
And if Rose can keep his play up as he has ALL YEAR (and i think he will) the Bulls are making it out of the East..
(Before)
Top 5 defense. How can you still call the Celtics a top 5 defense when Shaq is out and Perkins is gone. Once Shaq comes back they will be a top 5 defense again but until than. They are average…
Ummmmmm last time i check they were top 5 in defense.. and Shaq been injured for AWHILE now bruh..
And it aint like Shaq makes them a better defensive team with his “spry” legs lmao
Oh Sporty.. you kill me..
The league needs to hurry up and develpoe an offensive MVP award. Wade, Kobe, Bron, Howard, and Gasol would probably finish top 5 in the voting every year if the award was based on what it should be. Rose is the MVP this year but things need to change and they need to define the meaning of the award. MVP is suppose to be the best player in the L offensively and Defensively. Basketball is not like football where certain players only play offense or defense. Its time to start giving the award to who dominates on both ends of the floor and hopefully during the lockout they will discuss this and make changes to the meaning of the award and how it is award…
@sporty
“Thibs might have shown my Heat how to beat the Celtics since i think that Ray Allen is there most deadliest weapon. Run his a$$ off that 3 point line and make him a driver. ”
People have been trying to do that since he joined the league. Lol. The difference between the Bulls and “your” Heat is 1) chemistry, and 2) the Heat have just 3 players who can play and contribute… the Bulls guys all contribute.
“I still dont see them missing Perks at all once the playoffs start.”
Perkins is a much better defender than Shaq is. He’s more athletic and can play for long stretches without declining in performance. They WILL miss Perkins in the playoffs because, FYI, they already miss Perkins.
Hes a space eater compared to Perkins who was a great low post defender. Do you not see they are a diff team with neither Shaq or Perkins. I dont care about there ranking. Anybody can attack the basket against them until Shaq comes back. F%$k stats and rankings and just watch the game…
@Sporty
I don’t think there’s another poster here on dime where I disagree on almost all statements.
Shaq better than Perkins?
Shaq is too slow to make the proper rotations, Shaq can’t show on pick and rolls, is a worse help + position + low post defender.
Have I mentioned that Shaq never was that interested in defense to begin with? There’s a reason guys like Mutombo, Mourning, heck even bums like Shawn Bradley or DJ Mbenga got dunked on so frequently … they challenged shots. Shaq only went for the weak stuff like hook shots
@SportY-J EXACTLY!!! However, people just associate the scoring title with OPY.
Shaq isnt fast enough anymore to offer solid help defense when Rose penetrates..
He’ll be there, say, less than half the time but if Rose can go around KG’s help D and find a window i dont see him having trouble getting past Shaq’s help D.. sure Shaq may knock him on his ass but how long you think that will hold up?? Rose is a competitor so i dont see him switching his game plan after takin a bump..
Even Perkins wouldnt have made THAT much of a difference for the problem that is becoming Derrick Rose..
You could call last night his coming out party..
The patience that kid is showing in attacking is scary.. hes starting to control the game with his speed.. he was a maestro yesterday.. And honestly i cant think of a speedster controlling the game IN HALF COURT sets.. hes burning 1on1’s and beating help from the top of the key..
Wow is all i can say..
And Miami cant guard ANY of the top 5 PG’s so good luck with that Sporty.. Kid is #1 PG by a MILE at this point.. ok CP3 been ballin too but damn..
LMAO @ Showtime..
i like him.. he cracks me up
I never said Shaq is better. Do you guys read carefully befroe you post showtime? As long as Boston has that big in the middle to cover Garnett. Im not beliveing the Celtics are still not the best team in the east unless i see Shaq is out for the post season…
so instead of cats admitting their extreme lack of basketball knowledge is what led them to disrespecting the ish outta Rose and giving waaaay too much props to guys like Rondo, Noah, Deng, and Perkins, they hide it by calling out Melo supporters, Danny Ainge, and im guessing me lol. Amazing. U guys should just learn to admit when you are wrong.
I will address one thing though, Celtic fans who are crying over SPOILED milk, a.k.a. Perkins trade, you won’t be saying that ish in 2yrs when Green is your best player.
A guy who effectively plays the 3,4,and 5 (Green) vs a undersized 5 who’s lack of talent and skill were easily disguised by KG and the Celts defense (Perkins)???? Thats insane. That would be the equilvalant to Bulls fans crying back in 96′ that the Jerry’s were stupid for trading my man Ill Will Perdue for Dennis Rodman.
Clearly there could be chemistry issues, but in the end it will be for the better.
As for the Deng/Noah/Melo trade…you guys again are only thinking about this year, i could care less about this year. This is the Lakers year no matter who is in the east because DStern says so. No way Stern doest want Kobe and Phil to get the 2nd 3peat. Last years fixed finals proved that lol.
So hell flucking yes id take Melo over Deng and Noah. One year of losing in the 2nd round to Orl & Rose getting Mvp does not trump dominating the league for the next 5 yrs.
Just because Melo is in NY and everyone is hating on him (instead of the shitty coach) doesnt depreciate his value. Just like with Rose and Love, you will be eating crow next year.
@JAY — “The Heat is underacheiving. You can argue that it’s their first year together but the fact is, they were predicted to dominate.”
How is 54 wins and a legit shot at a championship in their first year together underachieving? (And if you don’t think Miami is a legit threat, ask the Lakers.) Just because the media/fans/Heat players predicted immediate dominance doesn’t mean any of them made smart predictions.
Again, history shows us that Miami wasn’t SUPPOSED to dominate this year. In Scottie Pippen’s first All-Star season (’89-90), the Bulls won 55 games, finished 3rd in the East and lost in the ECF. The next year they won a championship. That 1990 Bulls team had more cohesion than this Heat team, because Chicago didn’t have an entirely new roster and Pippen/MJ were in their 3rd year as teammates. So what were you really expecting from Miami? Bosh is an upgrade from Horace Grant, but at the same time, Phil Jackson was an upgrade from Erik Spoelstra.