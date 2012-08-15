Derrick Rose Discusses His Rehab From His Torn ACL

Chicago Bulls fans have already prepared themselves for a season without their star guard, Derrick Rose. Rose on the other hand, is working hard and rehabbing to make a return to the team this season. He shared evidence of this to the public by tweeting out a photo last night showing him back on a basketball court.

Although the photo is rather nondescript (it looks more like an adidas photo shoot than an actual workout session), the new adidas basketball mini-documentary shows that Rose is indeed working hard and looks to be on the road to recovery. As great as that ad is, we still have not heard too much from Rose until recently, when he sat down with CSN Chicago’s Aggrey Sam to openly talk about the injury and his rehab:

Bulls fans should be ecstatic to hear that Rose is going to be driven by “the haters” and this quote should put fear in the rest of the NBA:

“I know I’m going to be all right. I believe in God, my spirits are up and I believe in myself, and I know I’m going to be back even stronger.”

