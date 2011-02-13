Derrick Rose edges Chris Paul in MVP candidate showdown

On paper, Derrick Rose vs. Chris Paul conjures images of an offensive basketball orgy, with buckets and dimes and dunks and crossovers everywhere. But last night’s MVP-candidate matchup was a defensive battle between two of the most stingy teams in the League … The Hornets strategy was to keep Rose out of the lane by putting multiple bodies in front of him, and for the most part it worked. Chicago’s offense was a little too much of Rose (23 pts, 6 asts, 7-15 FG) pounding the rock, but even when he was forced to go where he didn’t want to, Rose hit some tough shots floating toward the baseline … On the other end, Paul (15 pts, 6 asts, 3-10 FG) couldn’t make much headway either, and N.O. would’ve been cooked if Marcus Thornton (24 pts) hadn’t come off the bench shooting reckless like he was auditioning for a Schwarzenegger flick … It was tied well into in the fourth quarter before Chicago’s defense clamped down and New Orleans’ offense went cold while C.J. Watson sparked a 9-0 Bulls run. With about three minutes left, N.O. was down seven but still in it. “The Hornets need something special to happen,” said one announcer. And then CP3 trucked Kurt Thomas and got whistled for a charge. “Uh-oh. That wasn’t it.” … Why did the producers keep letting the Hornets play-by-play guy say it was Valentine’s Day, knowing he was wrong? The “Valentine’s Day Massacre” dude kept talking about is gonna happen at his house when Monday comes around and he doesn’t get his wife anything … The Bucks weren’t bottled up by any great defense in the fourth quarter against Indiana — they just couldn’t make any shots. It was close early in the fourth until Indy went on a 14-0 run after somebody put a lid on Milwaukee’s rim. On one end, Danny Granger (30 pts) was drilling pull-up threes in transition and Darren Collison (22 pts) was making blind turnarounds amongst the trees to beat the shot clock. On the other end, the Bucks couldn’t hit wide-open jumpers. And this was on a night where they were giving out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar bobble heads in Milwaukee. It was an insult to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer … Maybe Brandon Jennings is still getting back into game shape, but he needs to step his game up soon. For all his speed and ability to run an offense, Jennings is just kind of out there when he’s on the floor, and the Bucks’ offense runs better when Earl Boykins is at the point …Read More>>
one.
I agree with Paul and even more with Rose being MVP candidates. Howard and Durant should also be in the conversation and to a lesser extent Kobe.
But its hard to look past that dude down in Miami wearing #6 whos team has the 2nd best record in the league (best in the east), who is averaging more points and rebounds then Rose and only 0.6 less assists while shooting about the same percentages …
Another thing:
Isnt Doug Collins gaining ground on COY? Having this 76ers team close to .500 and a 7th seed is an amazing achievement.
Oh yeah, gotta keep an eye on the Cousins situation in Sac-town. He went off in the locker room after not getting a touch on the last possession. Apparently demanding respect despite his rookie status. And he wasnt on the team flight after the game.
Just 2 random questions,
1. what are the chances of a NBA lockout next season?
2. Who will get the next quadruple double. My guess, one of the top PG’s in NBA. Rose, Westbrook, Dwill, etc
Demarcus Cousins is making a lot of people look good right now. Is he a poor man’s version of Sheed?
correct me if im wrong but didnt the Cavs beat washington for their first win on the road?…
Click my name: Captain Jack’s sweet game winner
Jackson strapping on the championship belt was a nice touch!
@rainman
The Cavs got their win on Friday night. Dime definitely mentioned it in yesterday’s Smack.
I don’t think Cousins will get suspended but you never know. He obviously doesn’t like some of Tyreke Evan’s decisions at times and who can blame him. He needs to learn how to be more tactful though and not exchange punches with teammates heading back to the locker room.
That Tyreke 3 was an idiot move, due is not a 3 point shooter and was abusing Harden off the dribble all game. No shit he was gonna miss it. Kind of agree with Cousins on that one.
Come on guys, we all can see CP is not 100%, he’s limping and rarely attacks the paint. Lay off the guy god know how me keeps the Hornets up.
The Bulls winning last night was nothin short of a miracle especially considering they couldn’t a call if there life depended on it. Hornets shot 40 free throws to the Bulls 22, and had 17 in the 3rd alone, WTF. But MVP Drose (that spin move was ridiculous and so smooth) and CJ Watson saved the day and we still won by 10. Moral, the Bulls are just better.
Harrison Barnes aka The Phenom dunk over dude was just nasty, if he stays for his soph year, its gon be trouble for the nation.
And the dude who had 40 20 9 at 6’2 was just unfathomable along with the high top fade.
@ #4 the next quadruple double will come from Lebron, DWade, Westbrook or CP3 they all are triple doubles waiting to happen and they get a lot of steals.
How the hell is CP3 a MVP candidate? The MVP candidates at the point are rose and D. Will…but yeah D. Rose and Bron and Dwight are the only candidates at this point…a hint of kobe and durant and d. will…no one else should be mentioned…
Goshdamn Hawks! What the hell is going on with them? Giving up a 22 point lead to Charlotte? Getting smacked around by 30+ by Philly? Management really needs to look into shaking some things up with this team either with the players or the coach. It’s time for a change.
I cosign what Soopa said. Doug Collins got them boys playing man ball. They’ve had some very impressive wins this year, most notably the blowout against Atlanta and the defensive submission they locked on San Antonio. I also credit three players in particular for their amazing level of play; Elton Brand (healthy), Jrue Holidy (consistency), and Lou Williams (ditto)
The interim coach guiding the Pacers deserves some love too. I think they’ve only lost one game since they fired Jim O’Brien
How many times do i gotta say it before people listen… Demarcus Cousins is Derrick Coleman all over again!