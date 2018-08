Derrick Rose Gets Revenge Against Indiana; Kendrick Perkins Does The Unexpected

Listening tothe last few days, it felt like amoment. All this talk about the Pacers celebrating the last time they beat Chicago, and how Rose didn’t forget anything and couldn’t wait to play them again, we pictured him seeking out his ownand saying, “Nothing is to happen to them until I say so.” We were waiting for him to pull out the little boat, pack the Pacers into it and send them out on the lake. Rose and the Bulls decided on the third quarter as the appropriate time for revenge in their 92-72 win last night. The Pacers were up 47-44 at one point. Barely 12 minutes of game action later, the scoreboard read Chicago: 77, Indiana: 56. The Bulls simply turned it up on defense, outscoring the Pacers 33-13 in the third, and were so balanced, Rose didn’t even have to do anything (13 points, nine assists). Chicago was so good they had the Pacers’ TV guys handing out living advice in the fourth quarter, telling the audience to remember “There’s life tomorrow.” … Is it possible to be an All-Star big man and score two points in a game that really mattered against perhaps your chief rival? Yes, we’re looking at you. Somehow the coaches said he was good enough for Orlando, butandweren’t. Smoove might’ve decided to launch a couple of threes or forget to play defense at times, but we’re guaranteeing he would’ve contributed more than one basket had it been him in there last night … Barely a minute into the game,hit his shoulder on a screen and headed immediately to the locker room with his shoulder looking pretty screwed up. That dude is made of glass this year … Down three in the closing moments,was fouled byon a triple. Not evenwould’ve done something that stupid. Wait…never mind. But to L.A.’s chagrin, the third foul shot was so off that there was actually speculation over whether CP (18 points) missed it on purpose. The Wolves got the board and the W, 95-94. In one of the few times he’s gotten the better of(26 points, 12 rebounds) head-to-head since they started matching up in the pros,went absolutely crazy (39 points, 17 rebounds, five treys) … At one point, we heard the Wolves’ color guy say this: “Griffin would never get the ball above his shoulders if I was in there guarding him.” Yeah okay buddy. If it was that easy,would still have a Twitter account …had 32 andhit the game-winning triple, but we were just glad to see Denver finally go away from randomly isolatingin crunch time again in their 119-116 OT win against the Kings … And the Blazers got 19 fromin their 12-point thrashing of the Hornets … Keep reading to hear the unexpected thing Kendrick Perkins did …