Derrick Rose Promises To Go “All In For Chicago”

#Adidas #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
09.21.13 5 years ago

Are you ready? We’re only a few weeks away from NBA training camps opening their doors, which means we’re only a few weeks away from finally… finally getting Derrick Rose back. It was a long haul for Chicago’s superstar, between the injury and the critics and the haters and the setbacks and the rehab. But as he says, it’s time to show “I can still do this.”

I’m in Chicago for the weekend, ready to bring some news on what’s next for the D-Rose signature sneaker line. In the meantime, adidas dropped this sick promo where Rose promises Chicago and the rest of the world that through all of the uncertainty, he’s ready, and swears to put on for his city this season.

How good will Rose be this season?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas HoopsCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEDimeMagSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP