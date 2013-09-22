Derrick Rose Promises To Go “All In For Chicago”

Are you ready? We’re only a few weeks away from NBA training camps opening their doors, which means we’re only a few weeks away from finally… finally getting Derrick Rose back. It was a long haul for Chicago’s superstar, between the injury and the critics and the haters and the setbacks and the rehab. But as he says, it’s time to show “I can still do this.”

I’m in Chicago for the weekend, ready to bring some news on what’s next for the D-Rose signature sneaker line. In the meantime, adidas dropped this sick promo where Rose promises Chicago and the rest of the world that through all of the uncertainty, he’s ready, and swears to put on for his city this season.

How good will Rose be this season?

