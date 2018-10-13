Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves are all out of sorts these days. They cancelled practice on Thursday, a day after Jimmy Butler showed up and practice unannounced and took it to just about anyone who would ask.

Butler’s trade demand, the drama around the trade talks, and his subsequent return to the franchise days before the regular season begins has thrown a huge wrench into the best-laid plans of Ton Thibodeau and co. The results on the floor, without Butler and amid all the drama surrounding his status, seems to have weighed on the Timberwolves in preseason.

Minnesota looked all out of sorts in a 143-121 loss to Milwaukee in the preseason finale on Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double in just 25 minutes on the floor in a game that dropped the Timberwolves to 1-4 in exhibitions this fall.