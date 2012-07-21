Derrick Rose Says He’ll Be Back; New Details In Dwight Howard Trade Talks

Derrick Rose believes in the process. In fact, he says “My biggest concern is don’t worry about me. I know I’m going to be all right” (that doesn’t really make sense). The fallen Chicago star took to YouTube yesterday to provide a rare update for his fans on the status of his injury. Of course, reports say his knee is ahead of schedule, but what did you really expect to hear? Most are saying Rose won’t be ready anytime before the turn of the new year, and we sincerely hope the Bulls take their time with him. They aren’t winning the title next year, and we’re not trying to see another Gilbert Arenas instance go down, where it felt like every comeback from injury was rushed. Rose is looking at the bright side, saying perhaps this was just a sign from God that he needed to slow down and start taking everything in. Maybe that approach will work off the court, but on it, Rose was the man because he never slowed down. We’re still praying he doesn’t lose it … We’ve loved what the Suns have done to salvage this summer, and even though we aren’t huge fans of Shannon Brown‘s game, it’s another step in the right direction as they attempt to plug the holes they’ve created over the years by being so cheap while still staying somewhat exciting. Brown re-upped with them for a two-year deal worth around $7 million, and naturally, it received about two sentences worth of attention on ESPN.com. Why? Brown seems like he’s a free agent EVERY summer, right? He’s forever looking for that big deal that never comes, and almost always ends up signing on with someone under the unspoken agreement that “Okay, I’ll play for cheap now. But once I show I can dunk, hit threes and have the biggest hands of anyone 6-5 and under in the league, I’m going back on the market next year looking for a bigger deal that’ll never come.” It’s all so predictable … The Suns introduced another one of their new pickups recently, Michael Beasley, and the former No. 2 overall pick believes he’s finally gotten over the drug and marijuana problems he had in the past. The new Sun put it this way: “I realize 10 minutes of feeling good is not really worth putting my life and my career and my legacy in jeopardy.” Well, it probably shouldn’t have taken him this long to figure that out, but we’re happy he’s finally seen the light … And in some interesting news, the sign-n-trade sending Courtney Lee to Boston finally went through. The Celtics get one of the most underrated “not quite great but very good” swingmen in the league. The Rockets? They got JaJuan Johnson, E’Twaun Moore, Sean Williams and a second-round pick… except Johnson and Moore will be waived the second they step off the plane, and Williams will probably get pushed out the door before he ever puts on a Rocket uniform. So basically, they got nothing … Keep reading to hear about the latest good move the Lakers made …
Derrick Rose Says He’ll Be Back; New Details In Dwight Howard Trade Talks
uproxx 07.21.12 6 years ago
