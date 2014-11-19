Derrick Rose, Tim Duncan Are Really Excited For Foot Locker’s Week Of Greatness

#Style – Kicks and Gear #San Antonio Spurs #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
11.19.14 4 years ago

Just how psyched should SneakerHeads be for the “Week Of Greatness?” Basketball robots Derrick Rose and Tim Duncan are excited enough to share a call about it in this amusing new spot from Foot Locker.

That’s definitely how Duncan answers the phone, right? And he clearly sits upright on the couch without any facial expressions while relaxing at home. There’s something about this that just slays us:

The Week Of Greatness falls from November 22 to November 29 this year. It features over 60 epic shoe releases from Nike, adidas, and more, including new colorways for signature kicks of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose, and Tracy McGrady.

(Videos via Foot Locker)

