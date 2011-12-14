Derrick Rose: “We Have A Legit Chance To Win Multiple Championships”

No one can accuse Derrick Rose of lacking self-confidence. “Why can’t I be the MVP of the league,” Rose famously asked last September, before becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history last season. This year, he’s still not concerned with anybody else, and is now talking about bringing multiple championships to his hometown.
“If I won’t believe in myself, who will?” he told ESPNChicago.com on Tuesday night. “That’s how I always think of it. I always try to challenge myself. The idea is great, but it’s putting in the work. You have to really work hard if you want to win a title and I think we got all the pieces, starting with the front office, our owners, the coaching staff, down to the players. I think that we have a legit chance to win multiple championships.”
Haven’t we heard this type of talk before. “Not one, not two, not three, not four,” said LeBron James when he was introduced in Miami last summer. “Not five, not six, not seven.” So far, LeBron is 0-for-1 in South Beach, but the Heat certainly look like the favorites this season. And with Rose on the verge of signing a max extension that would keep him in Chicago for at least another five years, only one of these two teams is going to make it to the Finals – and that’s counting out Boston, New York and the rest of the Eastern Conference.
“There’s a lot of teams out there that have two superstars that didn’t win,” Rose said. To me, to win a championship, you need a team full of winners that’s willing to sacrifice and dedicate themselves to that team.”
If they’re looking for winners, Richard Hamilton is expected to sign with the Bulls sometime today. It’s no surprise that everyone around the league views Chicago’s biggest weakness is at the shooting guard position, and the addition of a Hamilton should help assuage those fears. If Keith Bogans and Ronnie Brewer aren’t going to get it done, there are also other two guards still available – Arron Afflalo, Nick Young and Michael Redd – that could step in. And if they are in a bind come March, Chicago can always make a run at J.R. Smith when he returns from China.
The pieces are in place. Luol Deng, Carlos Boozer and Joakim Noah in the frontline; C.J. Watson, Kyle Korver, Taj Gibson and Omer Asik off the bench. They have Brian Scalabrine back, and rookie Jimmy Butler in the mix. And best of all, Tom Thibodeau at the helm.
What do you think? Can Chicago win multiple championships?
With Brian Scalabrine [literally] holding the bench down, you do have to mention them in the conversation.
I like Rose’s attitude. I remember last year Lebron said he didn’t consider Chicago because Rose didn’t try and recruit him enough. Rose backed his team and got the best record in the East and MVP. With another year’s experience I’m hoping for great things from him and his team.
after the strides he made last yr i dont doubt his sincerity and confidence at all, but they’ll need a lot more than Rip to get it done once, let alone multiple times
dont even get me started on that clown boozer
Rip gives them the consistent second scorer they need. And Boozer will gives them points when he decides to show up and now and then. He’s like the VC of bigmen.
They CAN do it, but so can a few other teams in the league right now.
Yeah I’ll say their real close. Maybe a better power foward than Boozer away from winning a chip. I don’t know about multiple chips though.
VC of bigmen. i like it. hahah.
I say if they traded Boozer for Garnett/Stoudemire they would have a chip this year.
I don’t think they’re closer than they were before… D Rose needs to shake the big game muff-ups he’s known for thus far in his career. That series against Miami had me thinking about the blown championship with Memphis.
They should buy JR Smith now from China he is the only piece missing from the puzzel
I know bulls don’t want to deal with drama but we need a guy to bring the house some times we had rodman, Thomas ,big Ben we sometimes need that drama on the court that’s how u get in the other teams head bcuz they don’t know what to expect going in with bulls cuz every night will be a different surprise with a player like that!!!!
Been a bulls fan since born 1987 till I die Go Bulls!!!
@Alex your dreaming if you think all they have to do is add JR and it’s chip time…
Just like I said last year with the “why can’t I be MvP” statement. I love his confidence, but kid needs a reality check. His teammates are 2nd round exit guys. Other than Rip they aren’t complete enough as players to be champions. You can’t have that many one-dimensional players on your team with only one slightly versatile player (Rose) and expect to win a chip.
But you never know i guess.
side note: North you still hating on Rose huh? going all the way back 2yrs. Where has that gotten you? It only makes you look like an idiot.
Rip is a good add to back up deng not for not for shooting guard
That position has not been helped till u bring JR Smith to make a dent in the game he is in his prime time right now not later
The time is now!!!
Rip is not not a bad add for the bulls they picked up from where they left off that was to get deng some back up rest time or in cause of injury h
Hope not!!!
Now they r going to wait and see if brewers going to light it up he can he is good but they need that spice up that JR Smith gives the game hope the bulls front office listens to a person that knows what the bulls needs!!!
Hope they don’t do it to late!!!