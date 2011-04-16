Derrick Rose Wishes Obama Was A Bull; No One On Boston Can Dunk

40 games in 40 nights is nearly here. It’s the best time of the year hands down (don’t talk to us about March Madness…we don’t even need reasons to refute that). The best athletes in the world going back and forth for games and weeks, Kobe vs. Chris Paul, LeBron vs. the world, Brian Scalabrine vs. Boston. Why settle for less? Of course, Dime had to hold you down with a couple of previews of the action going on this weekend. Ever wondered what your high school coach would say to someone about Dwight Howard’s free-throw shooting? What about that 40-year-old at the park who never quits talking? If you’re more of the serious type and want to know the difference makers, the guys your squad needs to be watching out for, then we’ve got you covered too … Damn, so this whole time we thought Derrick Rose was this really humble cat and yet, we might’ve been wrong? Obviously, one mistake doesn’t warrant an investigation into someone’s character, but we feel for Keith Bogans right now. During a fundraiser for Navy Pier, Rose told a handful of reporters: “We’re kind of sad that Obama is doing everything right now, because we need a starting 2-guard for the playoffs.” Ouch. No one is going to lie and say Bogans is anything special, but you won 62 games with him and he’s your backcourt partner, you know, the guy who checks the other team’s best player on occasion and the guy who stands in the corner, allowing you to do your thing, only appearing so he can catch your bailouts. There’s no way Rose actually meant it. He’s smarter than that, especially on the eve of the playoffs … No team in the playoffs is more intriguing than the Thunder. They might be the only team in the field that could lose in the first round, but could also win the whole thing. They’re a weird case. We know what to expect from them, but then again we don’t. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are proven, but how is everyone else going to respond to the pressure of expectations now? To us, if they want to do anything in these playoffs, James Harden has to be the difference maker. Maybe you noticed, but since the All-Star break, Harden has been the best bench player in the whole league, averaging 15.8 points. And you thought they were going to miss Jeff Green‘s scoring … It seems like everyone is extra hyped for this Boston/New York matchup. It doesn’t matter that the Knicks have been extremely up and down or that the Celtics have looked freakishly old lately. It’s still Boston and New York, so you know it’ll be physical. The Celtics are sitting back, licking their wounds and praying Shaquille O’Neal gets himself ready to rumble. The Knicks on the other hand are taking to the talk-show circuit … Okay, we recognize she’s fine, but what is the obsession with Notre Dame’s Skylar Diggins. This chick looks good, but people are talking her up like she’s a hard 10. Even Lil Wayne has fallen in love. He might’ve set a record for being the first rapper to ever don a woman’s jersey on stage. That’s hardcore love right there. He even threw her a shout-out on Twitter, calling her his wife …. Speaking of rappers, we are pretty sure Chris Paul never thought this would happen when Nicki Minaj called him up onstage at a recent performance … Today is the 10th anniversary of the Jordan Brand Classic, featuring some of the best high school players in the country. If you weren’t already excited for this, Jordan Brand announced that North Carolina native J. Cole will be performing after the game. Plus, obviously since it’s JB, you know the kicks are gonna be fresh … A couple of possible first-rounders declared for the Draft yesterday: Kansas’ Josh Selby (who probably shouldn’t have) and San Diego State’s Kawhi Leonard (who definitely should have) … Vote for Jimmer Fredette for player of the year! Better yet, buy this poster so you can have a suit-clad Jimmer starting at you from your wall … Seriously what is up with Celtic players being unable to finish dunks? First, there was Von Wafer acting a fool and basically costing his team a game. Then on the final night of the season, Jeff Green spiked the ball off his own head … We’re out like Boston dunks.

