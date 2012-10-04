Derrick Rose’s Top 10 NBA Crossovers

For Derrick Rose‘s 24th birthday, the release of his new signature shoes, and plenty more D-Rose hoopla, we thought this would be an ideal to take a look at the Top 10 crossovers of his NBA career…

There are innumerable ways to describe Derrick Rose’s game. Already an NBA MVP, he’s crazy fast from baseline to baseline. He’s got crazy flight, doing damage at the rim like no other point guard before him. And his crazy handle lets him drop nearly any defender in the league. To be all of these, though, his shoes have to be crazy light.

The perfect combination of all those elements is the baby Bull’s crossover. He’s modest about his move â€” he calls it “a basic right-to-left crossover, or left-to-right crossover” â€” but we all know calling it “basic” is like calling NASA math easy.



Here is the countdown Derrick Rose’s Top 10 Crossovers that we produced for Foot Locker’s Unlocked Blog:

10. Rose on Jeff Teague. Like a Sunday morning drive, Rose goes half speed and still leaves his defender rooted in place. He makes the cross, drive and huge dunk look easy.