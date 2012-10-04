Derrick Rose’s Top 10 NBA Crossovers

For Derrick Rose‘s 24th birthday, the release of his new signature shoes, and plenty more D-Rose hoopla, we thought this would be an ideal to take a look at the Top 10 crossovers of his NBA career…
There are innumerable ways to describe Derrick Rose’s game. Already an NBA MVP, he’s crazy fast from baseline to baseline. He’s got crazy flight, doing damage at the rim like no other point guard before him. And his crazy handle lets him drop nearly any defender in the league. To be all of these, though, his shoes have to be crazy light.
The perfect combination of all those elements is the baby Bull’s crossover. He’s modest about his move â€” he calls it “a basic right-to-left crossover, or left-to-right crossover” â€” but we all know calling it “basic” is like calling NASA math easy.
Here is the countdown Derrick Rose’s Top 10 Crossovers that we produced for Foot Locker’s Unlocked Blog:
10. Rose on Jeff Teague. Like a Sunday morning drive, Rose goes half speed and still leaves his defender rooted in place. He makes the cross, drive and huge dunk look easy.
the one on Andre Miller is just….god damn thats just nasty.
Rose’s change of direction is only rivaled by Barry Sanders. I been watchin sports (NBA + NFL) my whole freakin life, Ive never seen anyone as quick as Rose.
You cant teach it, thats just a natural gift.
Damn, yall forgot the one he had against al horford his sophomore year and the one against anthony carter(denver) his rookie year.He also had a nice one against Dj augustin his sophomore year as well.
–It’s not impressive when a big guy dunks on a guy 6inches shorter than him. The same goes for when a little guy cross’s up a 7fter.
–It’s not impressive if a guy cross’s over and doesn’t actually fool his defender or get past him but just makes a tough shot.
–It’s not impressive when a player crosses someone up while using a screen. To the naked eye or less knowledgable fans it looks like he blows past the defender. But the truth is the defender more than likely was forcing him towards the help and the help didn’t come.
Derrick Rose is my guy, but a few of these shouldn’t be on here.
#10 was pretty weak.
#9 he made Vajayjay do the Cha-Cha which was sick, but he is 7ft tall
#8 Weak. He crossed over but didn’t go past him. he just made a tough shot.
#7 Sick Cross + Sick finsih = Good shyt.
#6 crossing Petro = Weak. He just stood there like an idiot. That shouldn’t be on the list.
#5 Weak shyt too. Wes Mathews was forcing him towards the help on the screen and the help defender never showed.
#4 on BJ is kinda iffy. Boozer is about to set the screen but BJ never actually noticed it. Had Booz not been there he may have been fooled anyway.
#3 – God couldn’t help Tyreke out at in this one. DRose made him look like he was break dancing. It looked like some Choreographed dance move between the two. Call Reke Turbo and Rose Ozone.
#2 What he did to DFish looked like it came out of Anger. Maybe Rose could see into the future and he knew that DFish would cost him a few hundred Thousand because of the 2011 lockout. Either way, it’s a sign Fish should retire.
#1 Redemption. AI once held MJ at the top of the key in an iso and hit him with a double cross that became legendary. Rose… he watched that as a young’n. He felt the need to redeem MJ and Chicago. The sacrificial lamb? Andre Miller.
Rose crossing over Eddie House and making him fall on his ass didn’t make the list?
DRose crossing one of the best defenders in the game and former teammate (Thabo Seolosha) should be on the list.
I don’t know if behind the back cross’s count but this one on B. Jennings is wicked
And just for fun. Here is Derrick Rose Dancing H.A.M. as a freshman in High school. No one can confirm if it is or is not him. Maybe DIME can find out when Chicago visits NY tomorrow.
Rose’s crossover is so quick!
How about those acrobatic shots he makes after the crossovers?! Wow!
dear dime, there are few things more annoying than having to click through ten pages for ten videos
sincerely, len
Top 30 list?
And the best thing about all the crossovers is that they all finished with at least 2 points.
Rose also had a crossover on thabo sefolosha in his sophomore year that should be on here.
@Chicagorilla: The one on Rondo is kinda weak because Rose caught Rondo with the up fake more so than the crossover.