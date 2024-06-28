The Boston Celtics finally were able to get over the hump and win an NBA championship, defeating the Mavs in five games in emphatic fashion to capture their first title in 16 years. While stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (who earned Finals MVP honors) got the understandable spotlight after winning it all, what set this Boston team apart from the rest of the league was how every player seemed to embrace and thrive in the role they were asked to play. Derrick White emerged as an elite two-way point guard, helping lead at the point of attack on both ends of the floor. Al Horford, the grizzled vet of the squad, bounced between a sixth man role and a starting job with Kristaps Porzingis in and out of the lineup, doing whatever was needed to keep the ship steady. Payton Pritchard saw his minutes dwindle a bit in the Finals, but made his impact felt with a pair of end of quarter heaves that found the bottom of the net and sent the Celtics and their crowd into a frenzy. That trio stopped by Gillette’s headquarters on Monday for what’s become a Boston tradition of a “championship shave,” with Gillette donating $25,000 each to three charities in their name: Special Olympics Massachusetts, Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club, and Best Buddies in Massachusetts & Rhode Island. After getting a fresh shave, the three champions sat down with DIME over Zoom to talk about how they found their roles on this title team, what made this group special, and debated which of their teammates celebrated the title the hardest. Does that shave feel a little better when you’re a champion? Al: You definitely feel better. Derrick: Shout out to Gillette. The shave always feels great with Gillette, but as a champion and getting the championship shave? This is unbeatable. We saw the parade on Friday and all the love that y’all were able to get from the Boston fans. And being able to do something like this to give back to the community with all the support that you receive, what does that mean to y’all? Al: It means a lot. For us to be in this position and really embrace all our fans and spend that moment with all the Celtics fans, which, I know a lot of people even came from out of town to join the parade. That’s special. And then being in this position here, you know, with Gillette and being able to help different charities that we’re involved with, it’s also a pretty special thing. You know, we’re trying to have an impact in that way as well.

Payton, I want to start with you. How does it feel to be the most prolific half-court shot king in NBA Finals history? Payton: [laughs] It’s a crazy feeling. But at the end of the day, I’m just fortunate to do the little things that help our team to get over the top and, you know, be part of history. So, that’s the biggest feeling I have, is just lucky to be a part of this group. How special is this team to have guys where it seems everybody is able to buy into the roles that they’re being asked to do? And for someone like you, who, your minutes might not always be consistent, but being able to impact the team, even if it is, you know, five minutes or five seconds left in the quarter and finding your way to put your impact on things? Payton: You know, I think that just comes with our group and how special of a group we have. And, you know, there’s a lot of talented players. So, you have to kind of keep that mindset of staying ready, cause you never know when your opportunity’s gonna come, and when it does come, you have to take full advantage of it. And I’ve kind of just tried to keep that same mindset since I’ve been in the league and then will continue to keep that. Derrick, for you. I mean, last time I talked with you was in San Antonio a few years ago and you talked about learning about how simple works and that was a message that you got as a rookie was like, the simple play works. How have you grown and evolved your game along with that mindset to be able to have the impact that you’ve had on both ends of the floor? Derrick: Yeah, I think just consistently making the right play. And that’s just what I’m trying to do is, whatever the game tells you to do. Me and Matt [Reynolds] talk before every game and he says just do what the game tells you to do. And I just think that’s the mindset that I have each game and so it doesn’t need to be eight different crossovers to a stepback three, but just simple move, a simple pass, sprinting back on defense, all the little things will lead to really the big goal at the end of the day. And getting to this team, what is it about this group that’s allowed you to flourish in the way that you have and seems to have elevated what you’re able to do? Derrick: I just think seeing everybody work day in and day out, like it just makes you want to get to the gym. It makes you want to work harder to continue to improve. So just seeing such high-level guys take care of their bodies, getting their time in the weight room, it just motivates you to continue to work hard, and everybody just continuing to believe in me and pushing me to play the game that I know I can play. Being here has been a great blessing, and I’m just thankful for the whole group and every teammate that I’ve had.