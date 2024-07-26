The Boston Celtics are well represented at the Paris Olympics. Despite the fact that Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown did not make the roster in a rather high-profile snub, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday were both on the initial USA Basketball roster, while Derrick White made the team as an injury replacement after Kawhi Leonard left the team.

Like every other athlete who made their way over to France for the Olympics, White was part of the Opening Ceremony on Friday. This required getting dressed up in the outfits that Ralph Lauren put together for the athletes, and in a video posted to the USA Basketball Instagram account, White got asked a very simple question: do you know how to tie a tie?

“I do,” White said. “I watched JT’s tutorial.”

If you do not know what he is referencing, back when he was 15, Tatum posted a video to YouTube titled TIE A TIE. It is a wonderfully wholesome video, and you can watch it right here.

Earlier this year, the video went viral again as Tatum decided to update his YouTube channel for the first time in years. This time, he created a video where he taught people how to tie a shoe.