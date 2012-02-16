Derrick Williams Facial: “He Just Mozgov’d Somebody!”

So is this a dunk? Either way, Derrick Williams – who’s had just about the quietest rookie season ever from a guy who’s been labeled neither a bust nor boon – stuffed D.J. White into a closest and then shut the lights off. We’re giving him extra points for doing this with his left hand, but also have to take some away because it’s Charlotte, and they are just flat out awful.

Are you disappointed in Williams this year?

