Derrick Williams Facial: “He Just Mozgov’d Somebody!”

#Video
02.16.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

So is this a dunk? Either way, Derrick Williams – who’s had just about the quietest rookie season ever from a guy who’s been labeled neither a bust nor boon – stuffed D.J. White into a closest and then shut the lights off. We’re giving him extra points for doing this with his left hand, but also have to take some away because it’s Charlotte, and they are just flat out awful.

Are you disappointed in Williams this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSD.J. WhiteDERRICK WILLIAMSDimeMagMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP