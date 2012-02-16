Derrick Williams Facial: “He Just Mozgov’d Somebody!”

So is this a dunk? Either way, Derrick Williams – who’s had just about the quietest rookie season ever from a guy who’s been labeled neither a bust nor boon – stuffed D.J. White into a closest and then shut the lights off. We’re giving him extra points for doing this with his left hand, but also have to take some away because it’s Charlotte, and they are just flat out awful.
Are you disappointed in Williams this year?
Not really considering he got drafted 2 a team that already had a sf and pf.
Can’t really be, he’s more of in a Michael Beasley situation who is ironically on the same team.
Derrick Williams won’t be a problem attitude wise but this guy will break out and they are gonna have to make a trade because they can’t keep Love, Beas and Williams. They need to resign Love unless they think Williams can bring what they need to the team
With his size and athleticism I think he’ll be fine given some time…Maybe even allstar one day.
I love how on the bobcats it’s just “somebody”
Dunk was decent tho
@chao they already did resign klove…