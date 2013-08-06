Detroit’s Tony Mitchell Puts On Insane Dunking Show At Rookie Photoshoot

#Video
08.06.13

I have some advice for NBA League Pass owners: make sure you’re watching Detroit this year. The Pistons were possibly the league’s most boring team over the past few seasons, however, in one summer they’ve added Josh Smith (highlight film-material on both ends), Brandon Jennings (one of the NBA’s YouTube MVPs) and even Rasheed Wallace as a coach (“BALL DON’T LIE!”). But don’t forget about rookie Tony Mitchell, either.

Mitchell, the 6-8 combo forward from North Texas that Detroit drafted in the second round, is often considered one of this draft class’ under-the-radar potential stars. He can also jump through the roof. We pegged him as the fourth-best dunker in the entire draft class. Today at the NBA Rookie Photoshoot, he showed why.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Mitchell also showed he can pass too, hooking Trey Burke up with a lob off the glass.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

What do you think?

