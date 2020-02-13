Devin Booker Will Replace Damian Lillard In The All-Star Game And Three-Point Contest

Damian Lillard was expected to have quite the presence at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, as he was selected to Team LeBron with the second selection among reserves, was participating in the Three-Point Contest on Saturday night, and was also going to perform as Dame D.O.L.L.A. on Saturday night as well with Lil Wayne as a special guest.

Unfortunately, Lillard was forced to pull out of the All-Star festivities in totality after suffering a right groin strain in the Blazers loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. As a result, the NBA had to make an injury replacement choice, and the league announced commissioner Adam Silver’s choice would be Phoenix’s Devin Booker, who was widely considered one of the top snubs when the full rosters were announced.

Booker has had a career year, averaging 26.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game on excellent efficiency, hitting 49.6 percent of his shots and 35.8 percent of his threes. Not only will Booker replace Lillard in the All-Star Game itself and join Team LeBron, but the 2018 Three-Point Contest champ will also take his place on Saturday night — without the musical performance.

Lillard had mentioned Booker as a player he hoped would get that opportunity after his injury, and now the Suns guard will make his first All-Star appearance.