Devin Booker Suffered An Ugly Looking Ankle Sprain Against Utah

Devin Booker has been on a scoring week that’s second only to James Harden this season. The Suns’ star guard dropped back-to-back 50 point games, followed by a 48-point night for good measure, and backed those up with a 25/13 outing in a win over the Cavs on Monday.

In a rather miserable season in Phoenix, Booker’s late season run has been a bright point, but that came to an unfortunate end on Wednesday against the Jazz. Early in the game, Booker landed awkwardly after going up for a pass, rolling his ankle in ugly fashion (it goes to nearly 90 degrees).

Devin Booker helped to the locker room after a nasty ankle turn. pic.twitter.com/Ds1Egi1L37 — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) April 4, 2019

Booker was announced out for the game with a sprained left ankle, and given the where the Suns are and how few games remain in the season, it wouldn’t be surprising if we didn’t see him again this season to avoid him further damaging that ankle. If it is the end of the season for Booker, he’ll end it averaging 26.9 points and 6.9 assists per game, both of which being career-highs for the fourth-year guard.

It also will mean the Suns will possibly finish out the season without Booker, Deandre Ayton, T.J. Warren, Tyler Johnson and Kelly Oubre Jr., all of whom are battling various injuries of their own. The Suns have looked, at times, like an improved team in the second half of the season, but at this point they’re simply cobbling together lineups to try and get to the end.