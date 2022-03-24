Did Devin Booker Mean To Throw This Off-The-Backboard Pass?

The Phoenix Suns trailed by 13 points at halftime in Minnesota on Wednesday night, but as has been the case all season for the team with the NBA’s best record, when closing time arrived their opponents had no answers for them, as they outscored Minnesota 42-28 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 125-116 win.

On this particular night, it was Deandre Ayton carrying the torch for Phoenix, as he set a career-high with 35 points (and 14 rebounds), capping things off with a three-pointer that served as the proverbial dagger.

Deandre Ayton FROM DEEP for a career-high 35 points! pic.twitter.com/HyYCID08xo — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2022

Devin Booker also had a strong night, chipping in 28 points and seven assists, with one of those coming on one of the most outrageous passes you will see all season late in the fourth. It is so absurd that it leads to a very genuine question: Did he actually mean to do that?

Booker got double-teamed about 20 feet from the basket and the backside help stepped down to take away a lob to Ayton, which led to Booker firing the ball high into the air, kissing it off the glass and into the waiting arms of Mikal Bridges for an open layup.

I have yet to decide fully for myself if this was a purposeful off-the-backboard pass from 20 feet out or if Booker was simply trying to throw the ball down there somewhere knowing he had Ayton and Bridges, but put a bit too much on it and got lucky. Normally, I’d be convinced it’s the latter, but they play it off so cooly that I almost lean towards it being on purpose. Whatever is the truth, it was a big play for the Suns to keep the Wolves at a distance and they should absolutely tell people that was the plan all along.