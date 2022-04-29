The Phoenix Suns became the second team from the Western Conference to punch their ticket to the second round with a hard fought Game 6 win in New Orleans to knock out the scrappy Pelicans.

While Devin Booker made his welcome return to the lineup after suffering a hamstring injury in Game 2, it was Chris Paul that carried the load in the Game 6 win, scoring 33 points on a perfect shooting night, hitting all 14 of his field goal attempts and all four of his free throws. It was a truly sensational offensive performance from Paul, one that is fitting for a player that has long been a model of efficiency.

Booker was unaware of Paul’s perfect night until he arrived at the podium with the future Hall of Famer for their postgame press conference, and his reaction to Paul going 14-of-14 was incredibly on brand.

"14-15 looks a lot better than 14-14 to me." Devin Booker thinks Chris Paul should have heat checked more tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y1FZ4RMIID — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

“I was not aware at all,” Booker said. “I believe in the heat check though. 14-15 looks a lot better than 14-14 to me. I’ll never have one of these games, these perfect ones.”

It’s a perfect Devin Booker quote, as he’s never met a shot he didn’t like (and usually for good reason), and it shows the difference in he and Paul’s approach to the game and why they’re great foils for one another in the backcourt. Paul’s patient approach balances with Booker’s aggressiveness in a way that’s made the Suns one of the best teams in the league since they joined forces, becoming particularly dangerous in the fourth quarter because of the way they can play off of each other.