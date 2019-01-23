Getty Image

The NBA put forth a relatively meager slate on Tuesday night, with only four games on the schedule and most of them ending before things got too late in the evening on the east coast. That meant the last game of the night featured the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves squaring off, and while it wasn’t a particularly close game, there were still some fireworks.

Minnesota came out on top, 118-91. But it was a game in which both Devin Booker and Gorgui Dieng had to miss the end, though, as the two got into it during the third quarter and got ejected. Things started when Dieng threw an elbow that caught Booker’s chin.

Finally, here's the elbow Booker took from Dieng clearing out after a rebound that upset him pic.twitter.com/5u3UcUg8lO — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 23, 2019

It was a nasty shot, one which Dieng will certainly say was unintentional and Booker will say was on purpose. The two did some jawing after it happened, with Booker shoving Dieng’s face.