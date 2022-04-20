Devin Booker scored 31 first-half points for the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, but thanks to a hamstring injury he suffered during the game’s third quarter, the All-Star guard was unable to play down the stretch and watched as the New Orleans Pelicans picked up a 125-114 win. Now, the series is tied at one game each as it shifts to New Orleans, and Booker’s health lingers over everything.

On Wednesday, the team announced that an MRI showed Booker suffered a mild hamstring strain, and while things certainly could have been worse, they also said that there is no timetable for him to return.

The Suns have announced no timetable for Devin Booker’s return after an MRI confirmed a mild right hamstring strain for the All-Star guard. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 20, 2022

While Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Booker could return this series, the likelihood is that he won’t be able to play in either of the next two games.

Booker has missed 14 games this season — one spell on the sidelines was due to an injury to his other hamstring — and during those games, the Suns have an 8-6 record. Game 3 between Phoenix and New Orleans will take place on Friday, and is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.