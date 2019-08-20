Getty Image

The last few years have seen a rise in the number of NBA offseason workout videos. This genre of video isn’t particularly new, but we’ve come a long way since, say, that video of Hakeem Olajuwon teaching Dwight Howard low post moves in a pretty empty gym at the start of the decade.

This offseason has been no different, with numerous players participating in runs with one another. One such video that has made the rounds over the last day shows a run that involves, among others, Devin Booker, Joakim Noah, and Ben Simmons. Booker runs have popped up a few times this summer, but this one has sparked a philosophical debate about open gym etiquette.

At one point, Booker gets the ball in the corner and takes his time sizing up what he wants to do next, which leads to another defender coming down and double-teaming the Suns standout. It appears Booker loses the ball out of bounds as he tries to dribble out of the situation. Booker then proposes that the group is “not doubling in open gym” and that he wants everyone to “work on our games.” Noah rejects this thesis. Here’s the video.