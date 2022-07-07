Devin Booker Is The Final Cover Athlete For ‘NBA 2K23’

Throughout the week, NBA 2K23 has been unveiling their cover athletes for the latest game in the franchise. They started off with the legendary edition featuring Michael Jordan returning to the cover, and on Wednesday they unveiled a duo of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi to represent the WNBA edition.

This only left one more cover athlete, the traditional NBA star that has been on the cover of the game since the franchise first began all the way back in 1999 with Allen Iverson. This year’s cover athlete is none other than Phoenix Suns star, Devin Booker. A rising star in the NBA, Booker is coming off a recent NBA Finals appearance in 2021, his first-ever All-NBA team in 2022, and just signed a huge extension with the Suns during free agency. As is tradition at this point, there will be two covers for fans to choose from when getting the game. The standard edition and the more expensive Digital Deluxe edition.

“It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K,” said Devin Booker in an official press release. “I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes. I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT’s, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game.”

Booker is genuine when he says he’s been a fan of 2K as a kid. He’s previously told us that he’s the NBA’s best gamer and we have no reason to doubt him. His accolades will only increase as his career continues, but he gets to check off being a video game cover athlete at only 25 years old.