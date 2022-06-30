While free agency and high-profile trade rumors often dominate the news cycle in the NBA world in late June and early July, stars can also impact the landscape by inking lucrative contract extensions with incumbent franchises. Reigning two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is a prominent example in 2022, agreeing to a gigantic extension with the Nuggets, and Shams Charania of The Athletic now brings word that All-NBA guard Devin Booker will be adding four years and more than $200 million to his contract with the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns and All-NBA guard Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension that he’s set to sign as soon as next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Booker will also be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Booker, who was already signed through the end of the 2023-24 season at nearly $70 million combined, will be under contract through the end of the 2027-28 campaign with this extension. As Charania notes, Booker’s deal is not yet signed, but it makes perfect sense for Phoenix to lengthen the agreement after Booker’s breakout season that netted first team All-NBA honors.

The 25-year-old guard averaged a career-best 26.8 points per game this season, also posting a career high with five rebounds per contest. Booker’s defense has also improved over the course of his career in Phoenix, and the Suns have benefitted greatly from Booker as the franchise centerpiece.

Phoenix’s overall work of the offseason is far from done as the franchise navigates treacherous waters with Deandre Ayton’s looming free agency and other considerations, but Booker is a key domino and he will seemingly be in a Suns uniform for a long time.