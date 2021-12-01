As the Phoenix Suns look to continue their 17-game winning streak, they’ll be without perhaps their best player.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Suns guard Devin Booker is going to miss “at least a few games” with what is considered a “not serious” hamstring injury, but one the Suns will be cautious with. Booker suffered the injury in Phoenix’s Tuesday night win over the Warriors. Booker played just 15 minutes in the game, scoring 10 points on 4-9 shooting. The injury occurred in the first half with about six minutes to play in the second quarter on a drive to the basket.

As I just reported on NBA Today with host @malika_andrews: Suns star Devin Booker is expected to miss a few games with his left hamstring injury, per sources. It's considered minor, and Suns plan to err on side of caution with a long way to go for a team with title hopes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

This, obviously, puts the Suns’ current 17-game winning streak at risk in upcoming games against the Pistons on Thursday and, most notably, the Warriors again on Friday. However, the Suns are rightly taking the long-view approach here. They might be the best team in the league and have a legitimate shot to get back to the NBA Finals and perhaps win it all this year after losing to the Bucks last year. To do that, they’ll need Booker healthy in the spring rather than now in search of extending a regular season winning streak.

While Booker is out, look for Cam Johnson to start at shooting guard. Johnson took Booker’s spot in Phoenix’s starting five in the second half against the Warriors and finished with 14 points.