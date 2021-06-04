How The Suns Unlocked Devin Booker To Take Down The Lakers

This piece originally appeared on Patreon.

Devin Booker entered Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers in a slump. Across a pair of home games, he lit up the defending champions for 65 points on 61.2 percent true shooting, yet the City of Angles was far less kind to him. In a road split, he averaged just 18 points on 46 percent true shooting.

But then came Games 5 and 6, when he rediscovered his shooting stroke to the tune of 77 points on 77.3 percent true shooting, including 47 on 90.5 percent true shooting in Thursday’s close-out victory on the road. He buried the Lakers with a pair of first-quarter avalanches, dropping 18 and 22 points, respectively, and scripting the ending of those games in the opening frame.

And for Booker, who averaged 29.7 points on 62.6 percent true sohoting against Los Angeles, success in this series was all about space. For long stretches in Games 3 and 4, the Lakers shrunk the floor. They prioritized forcing him away from ball-screens and taking away his right hand. Booker is capable going left, but he is at his best maneuvering with space to his right. That’s where he typically wants to venture and Los Angeles knew it. The results were possessions like these…

The strategy was particularly prevalent during the final five games and most effective in Games 3 and 4. Following those frustrating shooting nights, Phoenix emphasized scheming more space for its star scorer. The Suns began stationing Chris Paul in the corners or utilizing him as a screener more frequently because the Lakers did not consider him a spot-up threat, allowing them to aggressively stunt off of him and inhabit Booker’s sought-after commodity of space.

They were justified and valid in doing so. Paul took four catch-and-shoot threes in the series and all looked at least a little funky. Even in Booker’s Game 5 resurgence, the agenda remained the same: ignore Paul off the ball, take away space for Booker (often to his right), and dare Paul to make long balls.

Let’s contrast two plays a game apart, the first from Phoenix’s series-opening victory.

Look at all that space into which Booker can flow. This is optimal for him. He brandishes a good handle, but is most comfortable when the few dribbles before a shot are used to set up his rhythm rather than requiring him to navigate narrow quarters. A vacant wing and top of the key allow for him to survey the defense, identify his spot and simply dribble as a means of transportation rather than manipulation. It’s a contested shot but that’s a bucket entirely within his wheelhouse.

Contrast that sequence with one from Game 2, where the outcome is less favorable for Phoenix.

As an important distinction, the alignments between these plays are different. In the above clip, Paul is the trigger man up top rather than Deandre Ayton near the free-throw line. The strong-side is empty. But the philosophy remains similar: Booker working off of a pin-down screen into space.